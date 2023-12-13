5 Top TV Commercials of All-Time Ft. Roger Federer
Atharva Upasani
|Published December 13, 2023
There are many qualities in Roger Federer that continue to make him the most marketable player from the world of tennis till date as he has starred in many advertisements and TVCs over the years. Even after retirement, Federer’s craze amongst tennis fans is perhaps unparalleled. Recently, Federer also starred in an advertisement for one of his long-time sponsors, Moet & Chandon.
His recent gig with the French wine giant, which is owned by Louis Vuitton, gained more than 670,000 views on their official page on the social media platform, Instagram. During these kinds of commercials, the fans saw a different side of Federer, that they don’t usually see on the tennis court. Here are some other memorable TVCs or advertisements that he has starred in over the years –
Nike advertisement ft. Roger Federer
Roger Federer featured in an advertisement for Nike in 2008. This ad was based around an intruder breaking in to Federer’s house after announcing on TV that he is Federer’s coach. Federer plays a few shots against the intruder and shows off his ever so elegant style. The advertisement features the trademark one-handed backhand from Federer and ends with the Nike and the iconic RF logo.
Roger Federer and Lionel Messi for Gillette
Soccer star Lionel Messi collaborated with Roger Federer for a Gillette ad. The duo can be seen using different blades, representing different countries. Messi began by using the Indian version of the Gillette blade and is seen playing the British commonwealth sport of cricket, while Federer initially used a Japanese blade and hilariously got converted into a sumo wrestler. Eventually, the ad showed Federer goalkeeping as Messi attempted to score past him. The 2 global sporting icons combining for a advertisement won the hearts of their fans.
Lindt Lindor chocolates
In this iconic advertisement by the Swiss chocolate brand Lindt Lindor, Roger Federer is seen at an airport. The Swiss maestro is seen enquiring about his lost luggage but is dealing with two ‘direct’ airport staff members. In their hilarious and flirtatious exchange, Federer showed his acting chop rather well.
Barilla advertisement
Federer dons the apron for this Barilla advertisement. Barilla, the Italian company famous for pastas, have a partnership with Federer since 2017. In the advert, Federer turns around a seemingly boring party to an entertaining one with his cooking skills. The Swiss star made the perfect pasta to thrill the party with his cooking skills.
Roger Federer and Bill Gates
Federer teamed up with Microsoft founder Bill Gates for an advertisement to promote their charity match. In this hilarious commercial, Federer can be seen training Gates for the match. The funny instances of the Swiss star training Gates and choosing his outfit are among the fan favorite moments from this commercial. However, another hilarious part of the advertisement when the duo break out for a dance move. This commercial was not only a fan favorite but also worked well for promotion of the charity match.
