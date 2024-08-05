Sebastian Korda Justifies Olympics Snub by Unlocking 3 Achievements After Washington Open Win

Sebastian Korda has won over American tennis fans by clinching the first ATP 500 title of his career at the Washington Open 2024. This remarkable win not only bolstered his credentials ahead of the US Open but also added 2 other significant milestones in his career.

Korda’s victory in Washington is the first time an American men’s singles player has won the title in 17 years, a feat last achieved by Andy Roddick in 2007. So this is quite a streak which the lanky player broke this year, when he beat Flavio Cobolli in the final.

Korda has struggled a lot in his tennis career so far, considering how promising he has been on many occasions. But his powerful serve and aggressive gameplay could herald a new era in American tennis.

Sebastian Korda, who skipped the chance to play at the #Olympics for a second time, is rewarded with the biggest title of his career, winning ATP 500 Washington with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-X win over a (yet another) surging young, Italian Flavio Cobolli. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) August 5, 2024



Korda’s victory is impressive more so, since he was able to fulfill his father Petr’s dream by emulating his success at the Washington Open. Petr Korda won the tournament in 1992 famously, even though he did so as a Czech Republic player.

So this win made Sebastian and Petr the first father-son duo to achieve this historic milestone and this legacy will live forever. So given his win at the Washington Open, his decision to not participate in the Olympics was not totally bad news.

Korda justifies Olympics snub despite facing criticism

Korda’s decision to skip the Olympics would have come across as shocking to a section of passionate tennis enthusiasts, who believed that he should have prioritised his country over his personal gains. But Korda wasn’t alone as Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe opted out of the event too.

By winning the Washington Open though, Korda has made a strong statement and will increase his points and ranking. To have a prestigious title on home soil in his name is something special.

Korda is also a key player for the US Davis Cup team, despite some initial controversy over team selections. Fans were upset about big names like Tommy Paul, Taylor Fritz, and Shelton not participating and questioned the inclusion of players like Korda, Tiafoe and Rajeev Ram.

However, these players have performed well in the Olympics and recent ATP tournaments, potentially shifting the dynamic and perceptions of the team. Their success has shown that the team has depth and can compete at the highest levels, promising an exciting future for American tennis.

As Korda heads into the US Open, his Washington win provides a significant confidence boost. Fans are eager to see if he can carry this momentum forward and make a deep run at Flushing Meadows.

With his recent performances, Korda has proven that he is a force to be reckoned with, and his journey is one that American tennis fans will be eagerly following.