“Highlight of the Tournament”: Fans Are Quickly Falling in Love With Tommy Paul as American Starts Building Real US Open Hope

© Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Tommy Paul, of the United States, serves to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during their third-round match of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio.

Tommy Paul is having a fantastic US Open as the American has made it to the second week of the tournament for the first time. Paul is not only taking giant strides in the tournament but also making fans in process. In his latest win against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Paul had a heartfelt interaction with a young fan in the stand who was seen cheering for the American throughout the match.

This was also the first time Paul played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and it was a memorable outing as the 26-year-old kept the American dream alive by progressing to the fourth round of the US Open for the first time. His lovable personality together with the talent he’s displaying is fast making him a fan-favorite at the Flushing Meadows.

Tommy Paul gaining fans all over the world

During the game Paul had a young 10 year old cheering for him along with thousands at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Eddy, a 10-year-old fan from Brooklyn, was amongst the crowd yelling encouragement and even tips. Following the match, Paul ran over to him and offered him a shirt, a hug, and an invitation to the match on Friday.

Tommy Paul admitted that he was worried no-one will come out to see him in his first game at Arthur Ashe Stadium but was happy to see a big turnout. The American also invited his ‘lucky-charm’ Eddy to the next game and declared he will not play a game without him sitting in the stands.

“I was down 2 sets to 0 the other night. He was the only one being out there saying ‘I’m here all night.’ He really got me through that match. I’m not playing a match here without him. I was actually a little nervous no one was going to show up & they’d never put me on Ashe again but I am glad the people showed up.”

Tommy Paul’s heartwarming interaction with the young fan has elevated him to fan-favorite status. As he continues his US Open journey, Paul continues to earn fans not just in America but all over the world.

Tommy Paul’s US Open prospects

Tommy Paul’s rise in the world of tennis has been gradual but impressive. Over the past couple of years, the American has steadily climbed the rankings and shown tremendous potential. In recent months, his victories against Carlos Alcaraz has caught the eyes of the world and the 26-year-old is pushing for a coveted spot in the top 10.

Coming into the US Open, many considered Paul as the American hope with the best chance of making a deep run. However, a tricky draw filled with formidable opponents ahead, the American is in for a tough ride. Despite the challenges, Paul’s recent form and his ability to handle pressure make him a dark horse to watch.

Tommy Paul will face fellow American Ben Shelton next in what promises to be a mouth-watering encounter. As Paul navigates his way through a challenging draw, his journey is sure to inspire and captivate fans, making him a player to root for, both on and off the court.