Iconic Serena Williams’ Videos That Became the Highlight of the Met Gala Over The Years

Serena Williams has left fans in awe with her performance on the tennis court. However, her breathtaking display hasn’t been limited to the four lines. On Monday night, the 23-time Grand Slam winner left the world in awe of the beautiful outfit that she wore for the 2024 Met Gala. After seeing Serena become the highlight of the event, fans couldn’t help but wonder what her other outfits have been over other editions of the glamorous event.

Serena Williams was wearing a Balenciaga dress adhering to the “The Garden of Time” theme. According to sources, the fashion brand took 150 hours to curate the pattern for the couture garment which also included a 25-meter-long gold-covered Italian taffeta.

“It’s truly been an honor to collaborate with the talented Balenciaga team on such a memorable and glamorous piece,” Williams told Vogue. “This gown represents a collective effort to create something truly extraordinary, and I am immensely proud to be the one to showcase it.”

It is interesting to see how Serena Williams has evolved as a fashion icon courtesy her outfits at the Met Gala over the years. In 2004, Serena wore one of her simplest outfits ever – a purple gown, which matched her silver sandals.

13 years later, at the 2017 Met Gala, Serena announced the news of her pregnancy while wearing an emerald green Versace gown.

Serena didn’t disappoint in the 2019 Met Gala either. Being the host for the event, she lived up to the hype by dressing up Versace gown filled with pink 3D butterflies. However, the more peculiar part of the outfit was the Off-White X Nike sneakers she had on.

During 2019, the Met Gala’s theme honored Alexander McQueen. For the same occasion, Williams was wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and a Philip Treacy hat, per Just Jared.

But it was arguably in 2021 when Serena had her most glamorous outfit on – a body suit complemented by a fancy Gucci cape.

“It definitely took me a while… a couple hours,” she told reporters, per ET. “It’s a whole other outfit underneath.”

Serena Williams was accompanied by her husband Alexis Ohanian during the 2023 Met Gala. The tennis legend donned a black-and-white Gucci gown to pay tribute to the German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. It was on this occasion that Meka announced that she was expecting a second child.