“You Have No Desire for Drama”: 51-Year-Old Shaquille O’Neal’s Take on Growing Older Resonates with Dwyane Wade

Growing older is something that is inevitable in life and even larger-than-life legends like Shaquille O’Neal and Dwayne Wade go through similar phases in their lives. Two weeks ago, now 51-year-old Shaq talked about how it feels to be in the concluding phases of his life. The Diesel’s former Miami Heat teammate Dwayne Wade seems to resonate with the same sentiment as he shared the Lakers legend’s post on his Instagram story.

Growing old and learning from his experiences as he progresses through life, Shaq decided to share some of his wisdom with his followers on social media. His Threads post from a couple of weeks ago talked about “how precious life is”. Defining the thought process of a mature celebrity, the four-time NBA champion stated, “You have no desire for drama, conflict or stress. You just want some good friends, a cozy home, food on the table, and people who make you happy.”

The Miami Heat legend seemed to have a ‘hard-relate’ moment as he shared the Threads post on his story. Both Shaq and Wade have retired from the league a while ago, even though the three-time NBA champion is ten years younger than the Big Diesel.

Additionally, both legends have been inducted into the Hall of Fame as well, Shaq in 2016 and Wade earlier this year. Apart from their exploits on the court, the legends have expanded their investment portfolio significantly, since they retired.

Shaquille O’Neal and D-Wade have upped their investment game post-retirement

Even though Shaq is well-known for his vision and investment choices, the Flash also has stakes in two sports franchises, namely NBA’s Utah Jazz and the MLS club Real Salt Lake. As Dwyane Wade is focussing on his family and his baby-care brand, Proudly, with his wife Gabrielle Union post-retirement, Shaq is well connected with sports, as an analyst for NBA on TNT.

However, apart from his contract with TNT, Shaq has also invested in a variety of brands such as Five Guys, Papa John’s Pizza, NGR eSports, and others. Recently, the big fella has also been appointed as the President of Basketball Operations at Reebok. All of this has culminated in a net worth of more than $400 million for the Lakers legend.

Not just off the court, but the duo of Shaq and Wade has done some exceptional work on the court as well. They took the Heat to their first-ever championship in 2006. Averaging 2o and 27.2 points, respectively, Shaq and Wade put up some game-winning plays in the 2005-06 NBA season.