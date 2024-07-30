Prioritizing Family Time, Paris Witnesses First-Ever Olympic Village Nursery for Athlete Mothers

Jul 18, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; The Olympic rings adorn the Eiffel Tower as final preparations are underway for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The Paris Olympics has already witnessed several historic moments among athletes. However, the IOC is also responsible for behind-the-scenes work towards their welfare beyond competitions. One particular facility, introduced before the international games began, has changed the outlook for several participants.

In collaboration with the Athletes’ Committee, the organization established the first-ever Olympic Village Nursery. This facility was created to increase accessibility for athlete mothers who needed family time while not compromising their practice.

Pampers, the brand partner, ensured the facility met high standards, providing a space for athletes to bond with their children while pursuing their passions. Athletes at the Olympics have already been using the space, and the results have been favorable.

The nursery is open from 9 AM to 9 PM and offers access to changing facilities stocked with Pampers products. Along with a private breastfeeding room, the space can accommodate up to two families at a time.

The primary goal of the Olympic Nursery was to prioritize family time – a factor that could significantly impact an athlete’s performance and mental well-being. Given the scale of the event, bonding time with one’s child is crucial for inner peace and overall career success.

While Procter & Gamble, the parent company of Pampers, supported the initiative, the facility was primarily the brainchild of a former Olympian. This athlete had a vision to fulfill promises for every athlete’s future.

The athlete who brought in a new wave at the Paris Olympics

When discussing innovations in athlete welfare, track and field legend Allyson Felix stands out. The icon has never let motherhood deter her from pursuing her dreams, and she has been a vocal advocate for maternity rights and women’s welfare in sports.

Felix’s experience as an athlete and mother inspired her to work towards the well-being of others like her. She noticed that despite decades of Olympic history, there was no dedicated facility for mothers who wished to balance sports practice with childcare. This realization sparked the idea of a unique nursery within the Olympic Village.

The nursery, accessible to all athletes who need it, represents a historic step forward with its simple concept focusing on welfare. Recently, the retired olympian also announced her candidacy for the IOC Athletes’ Committee. This move, in partnership with Pampers, could be a game-changer for future athletes.