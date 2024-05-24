“Queen of Queens”: Ahead of Her Major Comeback, 42-Year-Old Serena Williams Sets Fitnness Goals for Fans

She may be retired for nearly two years now from professional tennis, but Serena Williams continues to motivate her fans. In a recent update, the 42-year-old mother of two flaunted her fitness levels. Her consistency and dedication to maintaining a healthy physique ended up captivating her fans.

Many fans have speculated that Serena Williams might be gearing up for a comeback. Just a few days ago, she teased her fans online about ‘hitting the balls’, which left everyone guessing. Now, she has proven that she’s definitely in the right shape for a return.

Williams took to her Instagram and shared a small video of her doing splits and yoga.

She wrote in the caption, “I like staying limber. One never knows when you need to pop into a split while keeping a fresh face.”

The clip had a compilation of pictures of Williams doing yoga in a tight, pale pink yoga dress. Serena’s yoga postures were carried out, quite unsurprisingly, on a tennis court. The legendary athlete clubbed the video to Tommy Richman’s ‘Million Dollar Baby’.

It was just the perfect Instagram post that had her fans inspired.

Here’s how some of her fans reacted to the clip:

“Queen of Queens” “Too Tough To BEAT!! STILL BY#GOAT..If you want to be” “inspired by your strength… I am rebuilding my body and mind after being very ill. Thank you” “That’s the champ speaking! Inspired!” “Go champ! You’ve got the moves!”

It’s been less than a year since Serena Williams gave birth to her second daughter – Adira River Ohanian. Looking at her toned physique 10 months after childbirth, it is super impressive how she has regained her fitness levels back.

Serena Williams’ childbirth stories were both inspiring and scary

Before giving birth to her second daughter in 2023, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian brought their first child Alexis Olympia Ohanian into this world in 2020. While it was a humbling experience and the most rewarding thing to ever happen in Williams’ life, it was also a scary event for her. Williams faced a few health complications, about which she has spoken in detail to CNN in 2020.

She said, “It was the most amazing feeling I’ve ever experienced in my life. But what followed just 24 hours after giving birth were six days of uncertainty.” She continued, “It began with a pulmonary embolism, which is a condition in which one or more arteries in the lungs becomes blocked by a blood clot. Because of my medical history with this problem, I live in fear of this situation. So, when I fell short of breath, I didn’t wait a second to alert the nurses. This sparked a slew of health complications that I am lucky to have survived.”

Therefore, to come out of this complication, then play for two more years, and then have another child a year later, is truly what makes her inspirational. With her upcoming 8-part series ‘In The Arena: Serena Williams’, fans will be excited to learn a whole lot more about her life.