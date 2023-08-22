“Shame on Our Country!”: Republican Presidential Candidate Worth $950,000,000 on Djokovic Not Being Allowed to Compete at US Open 2022

Novak Djokovic won his 39th Masters 1000 title on Sunday, defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Masters. The Cincinnati crowd was delighted with the ending of the tournament, as the match had both the players battling it out right till the very end, with Djokovic managing to eke out a narrow win. One of the spectators who loved watching the contest was American entrepreneur of Indian descent, Vivek Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy took to X (Twitter) for delivering his verdict on the match, being full of praise for Novak Djokovic. He also took the Cincinnati final as an opportunity to take a dig at the reigning Democratic administration. He brought out last year’s controversy for discussion again in which Djokovic was denied entry into the United States for playing in the US Open.

Vivek Ramaswamy takes epic dig at Joe Biden after Djokovic’s win

For those unversed, Vivek Ramaswamy is in the race to become the Republican party’s presidential candidate for the upcoming 2024 national elections. Born from Indian parents, Ramaswamy is known for his investments in pharmaceutical and financial services businesses. As a result, according to Forbes, Ramaswamy had crossed the $1 billion mark in net worth earlier this year and that figure currently stands at $950 million approximately.

As his presidential ambitions are well-known, Ramaswamy indirectly slammed the Joe Biden-administration for having taken a controversial decision when it came to Novak Djokovic’s US Open 2022 participation. It received lot of backlash at the time as well.

Djokovic is not vaccinated, something which the United States was fearful about, since the government’s rules back then only allowed entry to those foreign citizens who have taken authorized vaccines that supposedly protect people from contracting the dreaded coronavirus disease or its variants. The Serbian superstar was also not permitted to play in the Australian Open in Melbourne earlier that year for the same reason.

Joe Biden had only lifted the COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11 this year. That meant Djokovic also missed out on the Indian Wells and Miami Masters competitions in 2023, just like he did in 2022. Considering his fitness and form, the 23-time Grand Slam champion has won a lot of support for taking a firm stand against getting vaccinated as many believe that he treats his body like a temple.

Novak Djokovic net worth and New York City houses

Novak Djokovic sold off his Miami apartment in 2021 for $6 million as per Forbes. However, he reportedly still owns 2 penthouses in New York City, staying in any of those while coming either for a vacation or playing in the US Open. Those are said to be worth approximately $10-11 million in the market.

The Novak Djokovic net worth figure has shot up by $1.02 million following his Cincinnati win, as he became the only player to become a millionaire for the second time in the tournament’s history. It stands approximately between $220-225 million according to Evening Standard.