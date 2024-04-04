“Someone Give Those Girls Free Tickets!”: Fans Troll Estoril Open For Making Hilarious Apology on Live Broadcast With Camera Panning to the Beach

The Estoril Open 2024 has been entertaining so far. With Dominic Thiem clinching his first win on the ATP Tour this season and Joao Sousa having played the final match of his career, the tournament is gaining traction on social media. Despite some big names participating in the Portuguese-based tournament, footage of the live broadcast has gone viral on social media… that isn’t even related to tennis.

On Day 3 of the ATP 250 tournament, during an interruption, the broadcasters apologized as they were covering clips of the beach during the live broadcast. As seen in the embeds below, a few people were spotted on the beach, wearing swimming attire that left social media baffled.

As soon as the footage of the same went viral, tennis enthusiasts from all over the world erupted with reactions. Fans were hilariously stating how displaying beachgoers was the best form of apology.

Soon after the “loss of pictures”, the broadcasters fixed the problem, and tennis enthusiasts could watch the matches once again.

Who are the big names to look out for at the Estoril Open 2024?

Despite being an ATP 250 tournament, the Estoril Open 2024 has two top-10-ranked players participating – Casper Ruud and Hubert Hurkacz.

Other big names include Gael Monfils, who will have an entertaining second-round battle against Márton Fucsovics, Lorenzo Musetti, and Arthur Fils.

The 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem won’t be among the favorites to win the title in Portugal, however, fans of the Austrian are elated after he clinched his first win in an ATP draw this year.