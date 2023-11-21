How Novak Djokovic Powered Serbia to a Historic First-Ever Davis Cup Title in 2010 by Overcoming Powerhouses USA and France

April 6, 2013; Boise, Idaho; Novak Djokovic (SRB) hugs Ilija Bozoljac and Nenad Zimonjic (SRB) after they recorded match point in doubles against Bob and Mike Bryan (USA) at the Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho. Serbia won 7-6 7-6 5-7 4-6 15-13

Novak Djokovic and his Serbian team are set to face Great Britain in the Davis Cup quarterfinals. Djokovic has prioritized the Davis Cup ahead of the Asian swing as he tries to manage his body. The Serbian team is one of the favorites going into the tournament. The Novak Djokovic-flavored team will look to end a 13-year drought for the Davis Cup title, which they last won in 2010.

In 2010, Novak Djokovic played an important rule in leading Serbia to their first-ever Davis Cup triumph. Serbia faced the tough task of facing United States in the first round. USA are the champion team at the Davis Cup with the most number of title wins in history but Serbia still prevailed. Novak Djokovic won both of his singles matches against the United States, beating Sam Querrey and John Isner. The Serbian star defeated Isner in a thrilling five-setter, 7–5, 3–6, 6–3, 6–7, 6–4 to help his team advance to the next round.

Serbia advanced to the finals after beating Croatia (4-1) and Czech Republic (3-2). Novak Djokovic starred in those matches again as he remained unbeaten. His victims were Marin Cilic and Ivan Ljubicic in the quarterfinals against Croatia which propelled Serbia into their inaugural Davis Cup semifinal.

The Serbian star then defeated the in-form Czech Republic player, Tomas Berdych 4–6, 6–3, 6–2, 6–4 which was a decisive win for Serbia to enter the finale. But in the final, Serbia were trailing 2-1 to France and staring at defeat. However, Djokovic again came to his nation’s rescue. Djokovic scored two singles points for Serbia by defeating both Gilles Simon and Gael Monfils in the final. The Serbian won both the matches in straight sets, before Victor Troicki sealed Serbia’s victory by winning against Michael Llodra.

The victory was even more special as the tournament final was held in Belgrade. In an emotionally driven atmosphere, Novak Djokovic led the Serbian troops to their first-ever Davis Cup glory that too on his home turf.

Novak Djokovic has an impressive winning streak at the Davis Cup

Novak Djokovic is on a 20-match winning streak at the Davis Cup. The Serbian star has a 39-7 career record at the Davis Cup. Djokovic’s last singles defeat at the Davis Cup came in the semi-final against Argentina in 2011, when the Serbian had to retire against del Potro due to an injury. Djokovic has a record of 27 wins to 1 defeat since 2010, with that 1 defeat being his retirement.

Novak Djokovic has already admitted his love towards winning tournaments for his country. With the Olympics coming up in 2024 and the Davis Cup finals in 2023, the world number 1 has a chance to win silverware for his country. All eyes will be on Djokovic to see how he leads his country to Davis Cup glory.