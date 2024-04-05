mobile app bar

Monte Carlo Masters 2024 Prize Money Breakdown, Who All Are Playing and Dates For Men’s Singles Draw

Tanmay Roy
Published

Monte Carlo 2024 Prize Money Breakdown, Dates For Draw, And Who All Are Playing

Image Credits: Rolex Monte Carlo Masters Instagram official account

Known to begin the ‘clay swing’ every year, the Monte Carlo Masters is back this year in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin from April 6-14. It is sandwiched between the Estoril Open in Portugal and the Barcelona Open. The Monte Carlo Masters will be without Rafael Nadal, the most successful player of all-time in the tournament. But other top men’s tennis stars will be participating in it.

The top seeds in the Monte Carlo Masters 2024 (in ascending order) are as follows: Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Grigor Dimitrov, Hubert Hurkacz, Alex de Minaur, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Taylor Fritz, Ugo Humbert, Karen Khachanov and Alexander Bublik.

Other players include Matteo Berrettini, Valentin Vacherot, Gael Monfils, and Stan Wawrinka, who are all wildcard entrants. Apart from Rafael Nadal, Marin Cilic and Tommy Paul are two other popular players who have withdrawn from the competition. Dominic Koepfer, Marcos Giron, and Zhang Zhizhen came in place of them respectively. 14 more players will play in the qualifiers.

Rafael Nadal’s last-minute back out from the competition has taken the tennis world by storm. This is mainly because the 11-time champion was going to mark his return to tennis with the clay-court season. However, his body still hasn’t recovered in time. Nadal has had innumerable great wins over the years.

The defending champion of the tournament is Andrey Rublev though, who beat Holger Rune 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 in the 2023 final.

The winner of the tournament will get 1000 ATP points. The finalist, semi-finalist, and quarter-finalists will get 650, 400, and 200 points respectively. To reach the Round of 32 and Round of 16, players get 50 and 100 points respectively. The qualifiers get 30 ATP points. The tournament will air live on the Tennis Channel for the American audiences, and on Sky Sports for the UK audiences.

Prize money breakdown and comparison of the Monte Carlo Masters 2024 & 2023

A total financial commitment of $7,196,793 is available for the Monte Carlo Masters 2024. Of that, $6,447,180 is reserved for prize money. This is a slight increase from last year when the prize money was $6,261,650. Here is a comparison chart between the Monte Carlo Masters prize money for 2024 and 2023.

PositionPrize Money (2024)Prize Money (2023)Points
Winner$990,052$974,5711000
Runner up$540,638$532,188650
Semi-finalist$295,618$291,010400
Quarter-finalist$161,245$158,733200
Round of 16$86,248$84,902100
Round of 32$46,251$45,53050
Round of 56$25,622$25,22210
Qualifier 2$13,126$12,91716
Qualifier 1$6,873$6,7690

The draw for the Monte Carlo Masters main event is expected to take place on Sunday, April 8. It is likely that Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz could play in yet another ATP Masters 1000 semi-final this year if they make it that far. This is because Sinner will come in as the second seed, while Alcaraz will be the third seed.

It is also likely that World No.1 and 2-time champion Novak Djokovic would play World No.4 Daniil Medvedev in the other semi-final if they both make it that far. Defending champion Andrey Rublev could run into Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.

