Monte Carlo Masters 2024 Prize Money Breakdown, Who All Are Playing and Dates For Men’s Singles Draw

Known to begin the ‘clay swing’ every year, the Monte Carlo Masters is back this year in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin from April 6-14. It is sandwiched between the Estoril Open in Portugal and the Barcelona Open. The Monte Carlo Masters will be without Rafael Nadal, the most successful player of all-time in the tournament. But other top men’s tennis stars will be participating in it.

The top seeds in the Monte Carlo Masters 2024 (in ascending order) are as follows: Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Grigor Dimitrov, Hubert Hurkacz, Alex de Minaur, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Taylor Fritz, Ugo Humbert, Karen Khachanov and Alexander Bublik.

Other players include Matteo Berrettini, Valentin Vacherot, Gael Monfils, and Stan Wawrinka, who are all wildcard entrants. Apart from Rafael Nadal, Marin Cilic and Tommy Paul are two other popular players who have withdrawn from the competition. Dominic Koepfer, Marcos Giron, and Zhang Zhizhen came in place of them respectively. 14 more players will play in the qualifiers.

Rafael Nadal’s last-minute back out from the competition has taken the tennis world by storm. This is mainly because the 11-time champion was going to mark his return to tennis with the clay-court season. However, his body still hasn’t recovered in time. Nadal has had innumerable great wins over the years.

The defending champion of the tournament is Andrey Rublev though, who beat Holger Rune 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 in the 2023 final.

The winner of the tournament will get 1000 ATP points. The finalist, semi-finalist, and quarter-finalists will get 650, 400, and 200 points respectively. To reach the Round of 32 and Round of 16, players get 50 and 100 points respectively. The qualifiers get 30 ATP points. The tournament will air live on the Tennis Channel for the American audiences, and on Sky Sports for the UK audiences.

Prize money breakdown and comparison of the Monte Carlo Masters 2024 & 2023

A total financial commitment of $7,196,793 is available for the Monte Carlo Masters 2024. Of that, $6,447,180 is reserved for prize money. This is a slight increase from last year when the prize money was $6,261,650. Here is a comparison chart between the Monte Carlo Masters prize money for 2024 and 2023.

Position Prize Money (2024) Prize Money (2023) Points Winner $990,052 $974,571 1000 Runner up $540,638 $532,188 650 Semi-finalist $295,618 $291,010 400 Quarter-finalist $161,245 $158,733 200 Round of 16 $86,248 $84,902 100 Round of 32 $46,251 $45,530 50 Round of 56 $25,622 $25,222 10 Qualifier 2 $13,126 $12,917 16 Qualifier 1 $6,873 $6,769 0

The draw for the Monte Carlo Masters main event is expected to take place on Sunday, April 8. It is likely that Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz could play in yet another ATP Masters 1000 semi-final this year if they make it that far. This is because Sinner will come in as the second seed, while Alcaraz will be the third seed.

It is also likely that World No.1 and 2-time champion Novak Djokovic would play World No.4 Daniil Medvedev in the other semi-final if they both make it that far. Defending champion Andrey Rublev could run into Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.