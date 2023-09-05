Stefanos Tsitsipas Is “Potential World No. 1” Believes Former World No. 2 and Girlfriend Paula Badosa

Jul 6, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Paula Badosa (ESP) in attendance for boyfriend, Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) match against Andy Murray (GBR) on day four at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Paula Badosa believes her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas has the potential to be the World No.1 player. She said that the Greek’s capabilities have no limits. She also revealed her dream about both of them winning the Australian Open title in men’s and women’s singles next year.

Tsitsipas has been one of the better players on tour ever since turning pro in 2016. He has shown flashes of his impeccable talent, but becoming World No.1 is no easy task. He will face a lot of hurdles and will have to be incredibly consistent and resilient to achieve that feat.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has unlimited potential, Paula Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa officially became a couple only in May 2023 and took it public after Wimbledon. They run a joint Instagram account ‘Tsitsidosa’, the portmanteau name given to the pair by their fans. Often seen cheering each other on, they do not shy away from talking about each other in interviews and press conferences.

In an interview with CLAY, Badosa talked at length about Tsitsipas, their relationship, and their dreams as a couple. The Spaniard has immense faith in her boyfriend’s tennis capabilities, calling him a fighter and one of the best players in the world. She added that he has the potential to be the world’s best-ranked player. She said his potential is limitless and he has her complete support to realise it.

“He is a potential number one, easily. He is one of the best players in the world, but I think he hasn’t reached his limit yet. That’s why I really want to support him, because I think there are no limits to his potential.”

Badosa also revealed a dream she had about sharing certain achievements as a couple. She said both of them are working hard to make that dream come true.

Badosa reveals Australian Open dream

Badosa herself was ranked as high as World No.2 in April 2022. However, she has continually struggled with injuries since then. Recently, a vertebral stress fracture has proved to be a nightmare. The Spaniard was forced to miss multiple tournaments, including the French Open. She made an early return to tennis at Wimbledon but withdrew midway through her second-round match.

Badosa was scheduled to make a comeback at the 2023 US Open but withdrew days before the event started. Tsitsipas, on the other hand, has faced form issues. His US Open campaign was cut short in the second round by the unseeded Dominic Stricker.

In the interview, Badosa talked about a dream she had after seeing Tsitsipas play the 2023 Australian Open final. She said she wanted the Greek to win the men’s singles title while she won the women’s singles. The World No. 46 said both of them are working hard to make the dream come true. She added that her recovery process from the spine injury is long but she hopes to be fit by January next year.

Badosa also revealed their plan to contest in mixed doubles at the first Grand Slam of the year. ‘Tsitsidosa’ were set to play together at the 2023 Wimbledon but the Spaniard’s injury in her singles match meant they are yet to take to the court as a couple.

Tsitsipas is a two-time Majors finalist and has a career-best rank of No.3. Badosa is not wrong when she says he can be the No.1. She is also correct when she says he has not fulfilled his potential yet. Badosa herself is extremely talented and capable of big things. Her dreams of winning the Australian Open and seeing Tsitsipas as the World No.1 are not very far-fetched.