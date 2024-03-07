Steve Johnson Retirement: How American Pushed In-Form Roger Federer To The Brink at Indian Wells 2017

American tennis star Steve Johnson has announced his retirement from professional tennis on the eve of the Indian Wells 2024. Johnson was ranked 242nd in the world in men’s singles and opted to enter the Indian Wells main draw after playing qualifying rounds. However, his defeat against Emilio Nava will mean that Johnson will retire before the Indian Wells 2024. But Johnson will always be remembered for his match against Roger Federer at Indian Wells in 2017.

The American tennis player reached his career high ranking of World No.21 during the peak of his career. Johnson was even the American number 1 during a period in 2016. Despite delivering some iconic performances, that defeat against Roger Federer at the 2017 Indian Wells will forever be associated with Steve Johnson.

Steve Johnson faced off against Roger Federer in a Round of 32 clash at the Indian Wells in 2017. The Swiss maestro naturally started the match as the favorite, however, Johnson was no pushover. The American, supported by a local home crowd, took the game to Federer and played at his best.

There was nothing to separate the duo and the match went into tie-break in both the sets. Unfortunately, Johnson could not get the better of Federer in tie-breaks and ended up losing the match 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-4). Johnson faced Federer three times in his career and ended up losing every match against the Swiss star.

A look at Steve Johnson and his fascinating tennis career

Steve Johnson started his career as a star tennis player in his university. The young star enjoyed one of the best career in college tennis history. Johnson played at the University of South Carolina for four years, guiding them to four consecutive NCAA team titles and ended his career with 72 consecutive singles wins.

During his professional career, Johnson won four ATP titles and reached No.21 ranking in the world. However, it was the Rio Olympics in 2016, when the American really impressed. Teamed up with Jack Socks in men’s doubles, the American duo won the bronze medal at the Olympics. Johnson further impressed with his singles journey till the quarterfinals, where he was beaten by Andy Murray.

Johnson, who has been struggling with a knee injury since 2022, decided to end his career at the Indian Wells 2024.