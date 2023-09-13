“Supporter of Animal Abuse”: Nadal’s Successor Carlos Alcaraz Slammed by Fans for Attending Popular Spanish Event

Jul 16, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) celebrates in his player box with friends and family after winning the men s singles final against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on day 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

After a semi-final exit in the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz chose to unwind by attending a bullfight in Murcia. This, however, drew the ire of fans who slammed him for going to the event. One fan on Twitter (now X) said Alcaraz may be Rafael Nadal’s successor but is also someone who is okay with animal abuse.

Bullfighting is an extremely popular traditional sport in Spain and other countries with similar cultures. It has been around for centuries despite multiple attempts to ban it. In the present age, the practice has been outlawed in many places to prevent cruelty against bulls. It is still legal in many cities, and Alcaraz drew flak for attending one such event in his hometown.

Fans react to Carlos Alcaraz attending bullfight

A pro-bullfighting organization shared some images of Alcaraz attending a bullfight in Murcia. He was snapped alongside bullfighter Pepin Liria and football coach Jose Antonio Camacho. The organization also posted photos of the World No.2 with the participating bullfighters, i.e., matadors of the event. Alcaraz was the guest of honor at the packed arena and was greeted by a rousing ovation as soon as he entered. For all the love he received at the stadium, he was mercilessly criticized on the internet.

Bullfighting has a massive following in Spain, and Alcaraz seems to be a fan as well. However, with rising awareness of animal rights, the practice has often been under the scanner. Fans on Twitter ripped into Alcaraz, condemning the two-time Grand Slam winner’s presence at the bullfighting event. One fan conceded that Alcaraz truly is Nadal’s successor and the pride of Spain, but he supports animal abuse.

“He is a champion, Nadal’s natural successor and a national pride. All of that is real. And like you, he is a supporter of animal abuse, too. It is not exclusive.”

Another fan referred to popular sci-fi franchise Star Wars, implying Alcaraz was expected to speak up against such practices and not participate in them.

“No, Carlos, damn it, you were the chosen one. The one who was supposed to destroy the Sith, not the one who would join them.”

One tagged his sponsors Nike and Louis Vuitton, saying he is supporting the torture of these bulls.

“@carlosalcaraz You are a piece of sh*t and an accomplice in animal torture, let’s see what your sponsors think.”

More Twitter users spoke up against the reigning Wimbledon Champion.

“Tennis balls don’t suffer, bulls do. @carlosalcaraz”

“Oops… you’ve already fallen out of my grace, Carlitos”

“What a disappointment, @carlosalcaraz we must always say no to animal abuse.”

Alcaraz faced a lot of brickbats from his fellow Spanish citizens. It is visible no one expected him to attend a event that polarises opinion to this extent. The 20-year-old, though, is not the first famous name to make an appearance at a bullfighting event.

Bullfight a popular practice in Spain

Bullfighting has become a cultural marker for Spain. During his early days, Nadal was often compared to a matador or a bull. The bullfighting metaphors were done to death for legendary Spaniard during his breakthrough years. He adopted the nickname ‘Raging Bull’ and even made it his logo later.

But the 22-time Grand Slam winner was never seen live at a bullfighting event. Other celebrities, however, did show up over the years. The Royal Family of Spain are regulars at bullfights across the country. Footballer Sergio Ramos was also seen on one such occasion.

Former Spanish tennis player Feliciano Lopez was a self-confessed bullfighting fan. Alcaraz is not the first famous name to show up for the sport. The criticism, while not completely unfounded, can be termed a bit harsh. He is still young and has some way to go before learning the ropes of handling public opinion. The scrutiny on his personal life is only going to increase from here on so Alcaraz needs to learn to deal with that and focus on himself.