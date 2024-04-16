Taylor Fritz BMW Open 2024 Draw: American Could End Clay Court Struggles With Deep Run In Munich

Taylor Fritz has had a less-than-ideal start to the clay court season as he suffered a shocking opening round loss against Lorenzo Musetti in the Monte Carlo Masters 2024. To redeem himself and emerge as a strong contender for the French Open 2024 title in the coming weeks, the American No.2 needs to have an impactful run in the BMW Open 2024 in Munich.

Taylor Fritz, with the virtue of being the #3 seed, has been placed in the top half of the draw at the ATP 250 tournament. Additionally, the 26-year-old will also be receiving a first-round bye. Fritz’s campaign in Germany will kickstart with a match against Alejandro Moro Canas in the second round. Considering that Moro Canas defeated Dominic Thiem in his first round encounter in straight sets, Fritz can expect a tough battle against the Spaniard.

Taylor’s quarterfinals matchup will most likely be against Great Britain’s Jack Draper. Draper has had some success against Fritz in the past, making it another tricky contest for the American. Should Fritz pass that test as well, he would have an uphill task of defeating hometown hero Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

If Fritz manages to stun the German, Fritz will make it to his first clay court final. With the form he’s been in, the American star can expect 2-time champion Holger Rune to make it to the finals from the bottom half of the draw.

This is what Taylor Fritz’s path to the finals looks like:

First round – Bye

Second round – Alejandro Moro Canas

Quarterfinals – Jack Draper

Semifinals – Alexander Zverev

Finals – Holger Rune

With a 64-48 record, Taylor Fritz’s 57.14% winning percentage on clay courts is his worst among all surfaces, per Tennis Live. While Fritz is capable of competing for titles on hard courts and grass courts, he is not considered a contender on clay court surfaces. Taylor Fritz could change this narrative by lifting the title at Munich and making several other deep runs in the tournaments leading up to the French Open 2024.