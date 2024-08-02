Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend Morgan Riddle Names Olympian Who Has Amazed Her the Most in Paris

Mar 20, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Taylor Fritz (USA) with his girlfriend Morgan Riddle after defeating Rafael Nadal (ESP) in the men s final at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle accompanied him to Paris recently to cheer him on for his Olympics 2024 campaign. However, it seems her boyfriend is not the only athlete who she admires and rooting for, in the world’s most important sporting event.

Recently, in a series of stories posted by Riddle, she revealed how she was left awestruck by the South Korean shooter Kim Yeji, who has taken social media by storm with her styling. She has already earned the ‘coolest’ athlete title from many in the sporting community.

Yeji won a silver medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event but it’s her swag and style that caught everybody’s eyes and even Morgan couldn’t escape it.

Kim paired her outfit with a baseball cap and bespoke glasses which are worn to increase concentration and precision. This made her look as if she had just come out of a sci-fi movie.

Praising Yeji, Riddle added an image of her on Instagram stories and wrote:

“My favourite part of the Olympics so far has been discovering Kim Yeji.”

She didn’t stop there and went on to add another image of her while writing:

“How is this a real person, I think I am in love.”

Even Morgan Riddle is smitten by Kim Yeji’s swag! pic.twitter.com/xMAh8Ze1yd — TennisWorld (@TennisWorl65157) August 1, 2024

Morgan Riddle is a travel vlogger who gives a sneak peek to people into her vacations, most of which take place when she accompanies Fritz to his tournaments across the globe.

Similarly, she has been quite active in posting about her life in Paris and how she is exploring the city while cheering for her boyfriend at the same time.

Being a true patriot, Riddle is rooting not just for her love but also for other athletes in her country. She posted a series of pictures from Paris in which she can be seen wearing a top with ‘Team USA’ written on it.

Fritz, on the other hand, only has his men’s doubles campaign going on currently as he was knocked out of the other two categories he played in at the Paris 2024. While he bowed out of the men’s singles after losing the third round to Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti, his mixed doubles campaign ended with a quarter-final loss to the Canadian pair of G. Dabrowski and F. Auger-Aliassime.

On Friday, Fritz, alongside Tommy Paul, will take on the Australian pair of Matt Ebden and John Peers in the semifinals of the men’s doubles competition. And if Fritz and Paul win, they will take on another American pair of Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek for a shot at the gold medal.