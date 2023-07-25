Jimmy Connors Snubs Wimbledon Champion for Ons Jabeur: “Look at Who She Beat”

Jul 15, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Ons Jabeur (TUN) and Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) after the trophy presentation for the women s final on day 13 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, former tennis sensation Jimmy Connors was doing a podcast in which he spoke on the matches at the Wimbledon Championships. During the podcast, he spoke on the women’s final and expressed his sorrow for Ons Jabeur, who suffered a similar fate as the previous year.

However, Connors was all for Jabeur. He still feels that there is something big in store for the Tunisian. Despite her losing in back-to-back finals, he feels that she shouldn’t feel discouraged. Rather, she should see this as a positive sign and come back stronger.

Connors Is on the Ons Jabeur Bandwagon

During the tournament, Jabeur beat some of the best players in the world to make it to the final. In fact, out of the six matches she played prior to the final, she defeated four Grand Slam champions. Therefore, the American feels that there are only positives for her to take from her performances at SW19 this season.

Speaking on the World No. 6, Connors stated,

“But I’m going to say this, congratulations to the winner but I’m still on Jabeur’s bandwagon. She’s going to break through and do some damage. Look who she beat through to get to the finals. I’m rooting for her.”

Similar to last year’s Wimbledon Championships, Jabeur was the finalist at the US Open too. She will be looking to capitalise on her missed opportunities. The Tunisian has been doing all the thing correctly except faltering during the final stages of the Majors. According to the American, she will succeed at the Grand Slams. For her to end this year with a title will surely be the icing on the cake.

Ons Jabeur To Give Anna Kontaveit Her Tennis Farewell

Recently, it was revealed that Ons Jabeur will be playing against Anna Kontaveit, which is supposed to be the latter’s farewell match. The Estonian played her last competitive match at the Championships this year.

During her short career, the 27-year-old won six WTA titles and attained a career ranking of World No. 2. It is a great gesture from Ons to volunteer to play against her friend. The match is scheduled to take place in Finland on September 11th.