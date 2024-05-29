Taylor Fritz Steals the Show With Epic Response to Ben Shelton’s French Open 2024 Picture in Unique On Kit

Ben Shelton has been garnering a lot of attention for both his on-court and off-the-court antics. The American’s French Open 2024 kit is based on the colors of the French Flag – blue, white and red. This unique design caught the eye of tennis fans, including Taylor Fritz. response is now the talk of the town.

Shelton was wearing a T-shirt and shorts, where the colors formed a wavy pattern and blended. This kind of design is a first for the brand On Running. It is a homage to the country where the Grand Slam is being played.

After Shelton shared his look with the outfit on Instagram, many started pouring in with comments. The most interesting of them all was by Taylor Fritz.

Shelton wrote, “New look @on. Tufffff.” Taylor Fritz wrote, “2nd pic bro chill out.”

Shelton shared a slew of pictures of him playing during his first-round match against Hugo Gaston. In each of those pictures, Shelton displayed a different emotion, and in the 2nd one, he was extremely aggressive, possibly after scoring a point. Fritz was hilariously referring to that.

While not many responded, few found this comment extremely funny from Fritz. Fans might’ve just seen this as an extension of the banter between Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, something that has been ongoing for a while.

Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton’s Italian Open 2024 Banter

Ahead of the Italian Open 2024, Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, and numerous other tennis players took upon the challenge of hitting one-handed backhand shots. During the challenge, Shelton was the one who took a dig at Fritz after hitting a great one-handed shot. It was the best Roger Federer impression the 21-year-old ever did.

Shelton said, “I think I am better than Taylor Fritz.”

Fritz wasn’t one to let it go and replied with a stark remark.

He said, “I mean, he hit a really good one. But, mine’s consistent. I can play with a oney and be good.”

The banter went on for a while longer, with Fritz even taking it over to X.

Fritz wrote, “Bet u weren’t expecting my oney to be prettier then my real strokes.”

Bet u weren’t expecting my oney to be prettier then my real strokes https://t.co/giVCwIu28d — Taylor Fritz (@Taylor_Fritz97) May 4, 2024

Owing to this banter between two American rising stars, fans enjoyed the most recent comment by Fritz on Shelton’s outfit.

At the ongoing Roland Garros, Ben Shelton beat Hugo Gaston 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and Fritz beat Federico Coria 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-1. They will now play against Kei Nishikori and Dusan Lajovic respectively.