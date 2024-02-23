Iga Swiatek vs Anna Kalinskaya Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 1st Semi-Final

After a couple of upsets in the quarterfinals, the semi-final of the Dubai championship have some tricky match-ups. Now, the Iga Swiatek vs Anna Kalinskaya clash is the first match of the semi-final line-up. The duo will meet for the first time ever in their careers, making it more unpredictable and interesting than any other clash. Swiatek will start the match as the top seed in form, while Kalinskaya has made her way impressively to the semifinals after playing in the qualifiers.

Iga Swiatek is on a 8-match winning streak. The World No.1 won the Doha Open 2024 title recently. The 22-year-old has won all her matches so far in Dubai, in straight sets and will look to make it to another final. In the quarterfinals, Swiatek brushed aside the Australian Open finalist Qinwen Zheng in straight sets, to set up a Iga Swiatek vs Anna Kalinskaya clash.

On the other hand, Anna Kalinskaya has made it to the last four in Dubai, the hard way. Since then, the young star has won four matches in a row. However, her biggest win came in the quarterfinals against Coco Gauff. The Russian lost the first set but came back to win the match in three sets.

Although Kalinskaya is in fine form, it is tough to see past a Swiatek win. The Polish star could prove to be too strong for the young Russian. The SportsRush predicts Iga Swiatek to win in three sets. According to Pokerstars, Swiatek has her odds at 1.10 and Kalinskaya at 5.50.

The Iga Swiatek vs Anna Kalinskaya match will start at 10.00 am ET in Dubai on Friday, with the temperatures expected to be around 23 Degrees Celsius with no rain expected. The match will be available to watch live on the Tennis Channel across the United States.