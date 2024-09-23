Team Europe’s Lucky Charm Alexander Zverev Creates Laver Cup History in Prize Money Winnings

Alexander Zverev reached another milestone in his tennis career – this time on the financial front. Post the Laver Cup victory, the German has become the first player to cross the $1 million mark in the prize money at the tournament.

After Team Europe defeated Team World at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Zverev’s total prize money at the Laver Cup skyrocketed to $1.25 million. No other player has been able to earn this amount in the tournament’s short history.

Zverev has made a total of five appearances in the tournament – 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2024. On all five occasions, Team Europe emerged victorious over Team World. It could also be a reason behind Zverev making that much amount of money.

The world number 2 has played 14 matches in the 5 versions and won 9 of them while losing the remaining 5. Of the 14 games, 9 were singles and 5 were in the doubles event. He was able to earn a total of 21 points at the tournament – 17 from singles and 4 from doubles. This excellent record might have been the catalyst for Zverev’s $1 million mark.

At this year’s Laver Cup, Zverev played 3 matches – 2 singles and 1 doubles. His first singles clash came against America’s Frances Tiafoe and it was a nail-biter that saw both players win a set each. However, Zverev got the better of the American in the final tiebreak to seal his first and only win of this year’s edition.

His next singles clash was against another American, Taylor Fritz, who successfully defeated him in straight sets. Zverev then partnered with Carlos Alcaraz for a doubles match against Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton but was on the end of another straight-set defeat.

Moving away from the matches, Zverev’s net worth is estimated to be around $35 million with $44,836,889 of it coming from the prize money he has earned over the years in his tennis career.

Another source of his earnings is the endorsements he has signed with high-profile brands like Adidas, Richard Mille, Head and Rolex, among others. This year, the German managed to win one ATP title while earning the prize money of $6,152,224.