How Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner ‘Bromance’ is Already Better Than Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Due to 3 Instances at Indian Wells 2024

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner is the latest developing rivalry in men’s tennis. The two young stars are widely regarded as the future of tennis. Some fans are even touting the duo as the next Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal of this generation. However, some tennis fans think that Sinner and Alcaraz have a better bromance than Nadal and Federer ever had.

While the ‘Fedal’ rivalry was more focused on winning and always had a competitive edge, the Sinner-Alcaraz rivalry has more friendship. The duo are often seen spending time together and share immense respect between one another. There have been three instances between Sinner and Alcaraz, that make the fans believe that their rivalry has more bromance then ‘Fedal’.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner often train with each other, despite being fierce rivals. This is very rare among top players to train and practice together so often. However, Sinner and Alcaraz were spotted training together at the US Open 2022 and most recently at the Indian Wells 2024.

Another example of their budding friendship was their pre-match talk before the Indian Wells semi-final clash. The two players were seen having a long chat before their clash which impressed the fans. Sinner and Alcaraz talked for more than a minute before their match and exchanged smiles too.

Also, the duo travelled together for the match in the same buggy. Both Sinner and Alcaraz were smiling and waving for the camera on their way to the stadium. These instances have got the fans talking about the duo’s bromance and compare it with Fedal.

Jannik Sinner called Carlos Alcaraz ‘good guy’ after loss at Indian Wells 2024

The Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz friendship has impressed many fans on social media. They played out a great match in the Indian Wells 2024 semi-finals. Carlos Alcaraz defeated the Italian in straight sets to qualify for the final, which he eventually won against Daniil Medvedev to clinch the title.

After the semifinals, Jannik Sinner was graciously full of praise for ‘good friend’ Carlos Alcaraz, and called him a good guy who deserved the win thoroughly. Sinner was quoted as saying in a press conference –

“It’s for sure not the ending that I wanted, but playing against him is always tough. I tried to play good tennis, which I did, especially the first set. Then I made a couple of mistakes. The momentum changed. He raised his level.. Obviously tough one to swallow, but, hopefully we will see in the next days if physically I will be good for Miami, which is for me personally the most important. And I’m really happy that, you know, for him because he’s a really great player, good guy. Yeah, that’s it.”

Prior to the semifinals, Carlos Alcaraz called Jannik Sinner the best player in the world and in the past, has also reciprocated by calling the Italian a ‘nice guy‘. Alcaraz said the following in his press conference –

He’s (Sinner) the best tennis player in the world right now, without a doubt… He’s playing unbelievable, no losses this year. I really enjoy watching him play.

