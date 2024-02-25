Sebastian Baez vs Mariano Navone Prediction and Live Streaming of Rio Open 2024 Final: A Star Will Be Born As 500 Points And $392,775 Are For The Taking

The Rio Open 2024 final is set to be an all-Argentine affair as Sebastian Baez will take on Mariano Navone. Playing conditions in Rio are expected to be perfect, with temperatures around 23 Degrees Celsius with clear skies. The SportsRush’s Sebastian Baez vs Mariano Navone prediction is in favor of Baez to win the match in three sets.

Sebastian Baez has been in great form throughout the tournament. Also, the 23-year-old has dropped just one set on his way to the final and won against the No.4 and another of his Argentine compatriots, Francisco Cerundolo in the semi-final. Meanwhile, his opponent Mariano Navone started the Rio Open as a qualifier before making it to the main draw. The 22-year-old defeated Cameron Norrie to cause a big upset in the semis. Now, the two Argentine stars are set to collide in the Rio Open 2024 final.

Where to watch Sebastian Baez vs Mariano Navone match live?

The Sebastian Baez vs Mariano Navone final at the Rio Open 2024 will be telecasted live on Tennis Channel in US not before 3.30 PM ET on Sunday, February 25. Viewers from the rest of the world can tune in on ATP Challenger TV to watch the match.

What is the Sebastian Baez vs Mariano Navone head-to-head?

The Rio Open 2024 final will be the first-ever meeting between Sebastian Baez and Mariano Navone. Although the duo have trained together in the past, they are yet to face each other professionally.

What is Sebastian Baez’s ranking?

Sebastian Baez is currently ranked 30th in the world. The Argentine star reached his career high ranking of 25 at the start of the year but has since dropped down in the rankings.

How much prize money will Rio Open 2024 winner take home?

The winner will take home $392,775 and win 500 points. While the finalist will win $211,330 along with 300 points. The total prize money at the Rio Open is $2,100,230.