New Height Podcast: Jason Kelce Spills Outfit Plans & Reveals if Travis Kelce Should Beware

Jason Kelce might have hung up his cleats, but he still has some football left in him. ESPN on Tuesday finally confirmed that they have agreed to a multi-year deal with the former Eagles center, who will join the Monday Night Football discussion table. He is very much ready for the role, however, the one thing that he isn’t yet sure about is the workday attire. Luckily, Brother Travis is here to help; sort of.

During their recent taping of the New Heights podcast, the younger Kelce congratulated Jason for this huge achievement, even noting that the brother duo has long been avid fans of ESPN content, which only fueled their passion for the sport. Jason then cleared up his obligations and who he was poised to work alongside, but the lingering uncertainty about his workday attire puzzled him.

“I still don’t know what I’m wearing, so I guess we’ll find out,” Jason said with a pinch of confusion.

Known for his signature flip-flops and sweatpants in his game-day fit, it wasn’t much of a surprise. But luckily for fans, Jason is ready to give suiting up a chance if the studio calls for it.

“They are gonna make you wear a suit? They’re gonna make you button it up, dude?” Travis joked, to which Jason said, “I don’t mind wearing a suit, if that’s what it calls.”

Notably, Jason Kelce will have several obligations, but most importantly, he will make a regular appearance before Monday Night Countdown, as well as during halftime. He is stepping in for Robert Griffin III, who will continue with the studio but focus on college football coverage instead.

Interestingly, when asked if he would show bias when his former team, the Eagles, faces off against his brother’s team, the Chiefs, Jason’s response was quite interesting.

Jason Kelce Promises to Be Biased, Even if It Means Ribbing Brother Travis

The elder Kelce made it clear that he’ll be ‘biased’ when it comes to rooting for a certain team; however, in his analysis, he’ll aim for a more unbiased perspective.

“I always am (biased); even when I was a player, I was always trying to give my honest perspective and point of view and I don’t think that changes now,” Jason added.

Jason Kelce made sure to convey to his brother that when he plays, he will without a shred of doubt support the Chiefs. Why wouldn’t he? It’s also where his former head coach, Andy Reid, resides. Additionally, when it’s the Eagles on the field, a team he called home for 13 years, he will always show his support.

Travis then curiously asked if the former NFL star would be “open to s**t on him” now that he gets a chance to do so, to which, Jason said that he would not do that to his little brother. However, if Travis pulls some kind of dance move in celebration that Jason doesn’t like, the latter will be sure to make fun of that.

“No, I wouldn’t do that to you. I’m going to make fun of you, for sure,” Jason said. “I’m not going to jump on top of you. But if you do a silly end-zone dance, that I think looks stupid, I’ll make fun of that.”

It’s going to be a crazy year for the Kelce duo. While one steps into broadcasting, the other aims for a three-peat, something no franchise has ever achieved. Great time to be a football fan, for sure.