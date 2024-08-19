‘Privacy Please!’: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa’s Workout Video Goes Viral for the Wrong Reasons

Tennis power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have caught fans’ attention once again, but not for their on-court performances. This time, a workout video of the two, shared by TennisTV, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

While the clip was meant to show the couple’s fitness routine, fans found it a bit too cringe-worthy, with many saying that this type of content should have been kept private.



Social media reactions poured in, with many expressing discomfort and suggesting that not every aspect of the couple’s life needs to be public.

With TennisTV posting the video on their official channel, some fans are calling it irresponsible. Questioning the decision to broadcast such an intimate moment between two top players. While their intentions of sharing this post were not harmful at all, fans felt it was unnecessary.

Some fans also mentioned that Stefanos needs to focus more on his game, rather than getting “distracted” by Badosa. This reaction could be the result of a few controversial takes on both their ends.

Tsitsipas had reposted a story on his Instagram profile about a take on gender roles that did not sit too well with fans. Because of that, his image along with Badosa’s has been tainted and might take a while for fans to navigate out of this.

Tsitsipas and Badosa Need to Let Their Tennis Do the Talking

Tsitsipas and Badosa have been under the spotlight ever since they made their relationship public. The couple has faced criticism for their frequent PDA, and this workout video only adds to the conversation.

While there’s no denying their chemistry, some fans believe they should tone down the PDA and focus more on their game, especially as both players aim to climb the rankings.

Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas’ on-court performance hasn’t been as impressive lately. At the 2024 Cincinnati Open, he took an early exit at the hands of Jack Draper. However, Paula Badosa seems to be thriving and has made it to the semifinals of the Cincinnati Masters. She will be up against the American star, Jessica Pegula. They have both been on the top of their game, and the outcome of this upcoming match will be hard to decide.

For two players with such talent, fans are hoping they can shift the narrative back to tennis and away from off-court distractions. With the US Open looming, the pressure is on for the couple to prove that their relationship isn’t overshadowing their careers.