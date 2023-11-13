Top 5 ATP Ranking Records Featuring Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andre Agassi

The ATP rankings are back in focus after Novak Djokovic won his first round-robin match at the ATP Finals 2023. After beating Holger Rune in a close encounter, Djokovic clinched the year-end No.1 ranking for the 8th time in his career. There are many players like the Serbian legend who believe that being on top of the rankings is a much bigger aim for them rather than winning more Grand Slam titles for example.

These rankings have always garnered interest and have differentiated the good from the legends. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, John McEnroe and Andre Agassi are prime examples of the same. Here are some records that many might not know that these players possess to date when it comes to the ATP rankings –

5. Rafael Nadal trumps Novak Djokovic in one massive record

While Novak Djokovic is adamant on going far too ahead of his biggest rival, Rafael Nadal, the Spaniard is likely to maintain a stronghold when it comes to one record which even Roger Federer could not reach. Despite missing out largely on the 2023 season and considering that he has had a career filled with injuries, Nadal managed to remain in the top 10 of the ATP rankings for a whopping 912 weeks.

In years, that comes up to nearly 17 and a half years, which explains how he took off from his peak 2005 season at the age of 19 until the end of the 2022 season when he finished at No.2 at the end of the season.

4. Andre Agassi singular holder of rankings record for more than 15 years

Andre Agassi retired from tennis in 2006 but continues to be a legend when it comes to consistency despite having ups and downs. No other player has stayed in the top 25 of the ATP rankings back to back more than the American superstar. From 1987 to 2005, Agassi ended 18 of those calendar years in the top 25. The only year when he didn’t was his worst-ever one in 1997, when he finished at World No.141.

3. Roger Federer unlikely to be beaten by Novak Djokovic in No.1 record

Novak Djokovic is almost 90 weeks ahead of Roger Federer when it comes to the weeks of being World No.1 in the ATP rankings. However, to remain World No.1 for consecutive weeks is a colossal record in itself. And that continues to be owned by the Swiss legend, Roger Federer who was at the very top for 237 back-to-back weeks (from February 2, 2004 to August 17, 2008). Perhaps, no player ever, not even Djokovic at 36, might get to touch Federer’s heights in this regard.

2. Novak Djokovic becomes oldest World No.1 twice

By becoming World No.1 this year, Novak Djokovic might remain the only player ever to reach the World No.1 ranking in his mid-30s in men’s singles. Djokovic did so once at the age of 34 back in 2021, beating Nadal for this achievement. And in 2023, at the age of 36, the Serb has only bettered his own record when most other players at this age either retire or languish at the bottom of the rankings.

1. John McEnroe has record which no player might ever match

The temperamental American legend may have retired from the sport nearly 3 decades ago, but he has an enduring legacy when it comes to the ATP rankings. McEnroe was equally brilliant at singles and doubles both, making him the only men’s player ever to have achieved the World No.1 ranking in both the categories at least once in his career. With the volume of tennis and skill levels of players these days, it is nearly impossible for any another player to replicate John McEnroe’s feat ever.