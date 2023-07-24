Novak Djokovic’s Fatigue a Blessing for Chris Eubanks

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the National Bank Open in Toronto. He has elected to take some additional rest following his Wimbledon loss to Carlos Alcaraz. The Serb was set to begin his hard court preparation in Toronto following his disappointing end at the Championships. But Nole’s absence will prove beneficial for Chris Eubanks, the American player who made heads turn with his showing at Wimbledon.

American player Christopher Eubanks has benefitted after acquiring a spot in the main draw of the Toronto Masters. The 27-year-old grabbed the attention with some splendid results at the Wimbledon Championships this year and will look to continue in the same vein as the hard court season begins.

Fans Excited To Watch Chris Eubanks in Action Again

American fans will be excited to see Christopher compete in Toronto for the first time. After receiving a wild card at his home event in Atalanta, fans and other American players alike will surely be happy to see him compete in the main draw of a ATP Masters 1000.

There will definitely be attention on the 6ft 7inches player after he performed exceedingly well at the All England Club. He first raised eyebrows when he beat local hero Cameron Norrie. Following that, he shocked the world by upsetting 5th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in 3-6, 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. He then lost to Daniil Medvedev in another five set thriller, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-7(4), 1-6.

Prior to that, he had never made it to the second week of a Major. Therefore, there were a number of positives for him to take back home. Now, he will be seen in Atalanta, during which he will be guaranteed tremendous support.

How Did Wimbledon Run Affect Eubanks’ Ranking?

Prior to the grass court season, Eubanks had just made it into the top 100. He’d performed exceedingly well, winning the Mallorca Championships, his first ATP title, which took his rank to 43 in the world.

The fairytale continued for him post his stint in Mallorca. On reaching the quarterfinal at Wimbledon, he earned a career-best ranking of being the World No. 31. It’s amazing to see what he has been doing lately. In the form that he is currently, it will be interesting to see how he performs during the US swing.