Top 5 Points Novak Djokovic Won With His Backhands That Played a Decisive Role in Rivalry Against Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have had arguably the biggest rivalry the sport of tennis has ever seen. Both tennis superstars have delivered incredible matches on the biggest of stages throughout their careers. However, there is also a lot of mutual respect between the duo. Recently, Nadal was asked whose backhand would he like to have and the Spaniard picked Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic has one of the best backhands in tennis. The Serbian’s ability to generate power with his backhand is second to none. The backhand has been one of the biggest weapon in Djokovic’s arsenal throughout his career. It is not a surprise that Nadal is a fan of Djokovic’s backhand too. The Spaniard has faced the wrath of the Serbian’s backhand over the years and has experienced it from close quarters. Over the years, Djokovic has used to backhand to great effect against Rafael Nadal.

Rome Masters 2016

Novak Djokovic saved five set points in that incredible match to beat Rafael Nadal 7-5, 7-6(4) in the quarterfinals. Defeating Nadal on clay is one of the toughest asks in tennis, but the current World No.1 dominated the Spaniard, winning in straight sets. Djokovic used his backhand in clutch moments extremely well throughout the match.

Australian Open 2019 final

The Australian Open final of 2019 between Nadal and Djokovic witness a clinical display by the latter. The Serbian dominated from the first minute to the last with his breathtaking brand of tennis. Djokovic defeated Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 in straight sets to win the title. However, Djokovic’s backhand was his main weapon throughout the match.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion punched a backhand cross court to take a vital 2-0 lead in the first, breaking Nadal’s serve early on, and then at 5-3 up in the same set with another crushing backhand down the line. Nadal had no answer to Djokovic’s backhands even directly on returning his serve on many occasions and eventually ended up losing the final.

Doha 2016 final

Novak Djokovic dismantled his rival Rafael Nadal 6-1, 6-2 in the Doha Open final in 2016. Once again, Djokovic made the most of the outdoors hard court, pounding Nadal on the baseline constantly with his backhands. When 3-0 up in the first set, Djokovic delivered a perfect backhand down the line after a really long and fast rally, denying the Spaniard a chance to bounce back virtually. Nadal had no reply to Djokovic’s brilliance and lost in straight sets thereafter.

Rome 2021 final

On this instance, Rafael Nadal defeated Novak Djokovic in the final at Rome in 2021. The Spaniard won the match in three sets, 7-5 1-6 6-3. The match was tightly contested with both players level at 5-5 in the first set, however, Nadal won the first set. Novak Djokovic delivered his special backhand in the third set to hold his serve but it was not enough to keep out Nadal who came back to win the match. While Djokovic could not get over the line, perhaps that match gave him the confidence to go on to defeat Nadal in the French Open semifinals a few weeks later, which powered the World No.1 to the title.