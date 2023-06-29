“Wait a Couple of Majors”: John McEnroe Criticizes Emma Raducanu for a Massive Blunder Leading to Downfall

Jan 11, 2023; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Emma Raducanu of Great Britain looks to be carrying an injury after she cut short a practice session at Melbourne Park, before the start of the Australian Open. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

One of the players on the women’s circuit in recent times who has sparked a lot of discussion and debate has been Emma Raducanu. She took the world by storm when she won the US Open 2021 and then pretty much fell of the grid. Raducanu has been unable to go past the second round of a Major since her triumph in New York.

Raducanu’s tennis has left a lot to be desired and her poor form and run in with multiple injuries resulted in her losing the tag of Britain’s number one ranked tennis player. All of this has also put the spotlight on her constant change of coaches, which has become something of a carousel. And John McEnroe for one has pointed to this as a major hurdle in Emma getting back to her best.

Emma Raducanu gets the stick from former great

Taking note of her recent troubles, former Grand Slam winner, John McEnroe voiced his concern for the youngster. He also expressed hope that she doesn’t turn out to be a one season wonder.

Speaking on this topic, he stated,

“Look, she’s won a major which 99 percent of players or more can’t say. But you don’t want to be that one-hit wonder either. So this is going to be a long road back because she’s had to start over.”

After winning the US Open 2021, John was taken aback when the Brit fired her coach. He felt she should’ve at least competed in another couple of Majors before taking such an important decision.

McEnroe did not hesitate to mention,

“When she won the Open. I was surprised that she let go of her coach right after. You don’t change a winning formula. At least wait a couple of majors. Then if it’s not working, okay, we’re starting to move on. I’ve never sat and talked with her, so I’m not sure exactly why these decisions were made.”

McEnroe also recently gave his take on another Brit, Andy Murray, praising the former World No. 1 for his determination to get back to competing after a horrifying few years laden with injuries.

Luck has abandoned Raducanu

Emma’s form has suffered gravely and she has been troubled by injuries quite often since her heroics in 2021. Having undergone a number of minor surgeries on her hand and her ankle since, it remains to be seen how soon she can get back to her best on the courts.

In the 2023 season, she has only competed in the Australian Open, going as far as the second round. She skipped the French Open and will be missing the Wimbledon Championships, beginning from the 3rd of July.

It is unknown if she will be a part of the US Open later this season. As she is only 20 years of age, she has time on her side and a body that can certainly heal itself enabling her to get back to her peak physicality.