Travis Kelce Gets Trolled for Looking Like an ‘Overdressed Child’ Visiting US Open With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs started their season on a high note with a nerve-wracking win over the Baltimore Ravens. With a break before their Week 2 matchup against the Bengals, the three-time Super Bowl champion and his pop-star girlfriend, Taylor Swift, decided to celebrate by attending the US Open final in New York City. However, their appearance didn’t quite receive the reception they might have expected.

Kelce’s attendance at the stands proved to be somewhat problematic as he ended up getting trolled on social media for his attire. Rather than opting for traditional white clothes or a suit like many others, the NFL player chose to dress snazzily.

He wore a red, light brown, and green Gucci bucket hat, paired with a stripe-trimmed white cardigan over a matching polo shirt and shorts. When put together, his outfit led to fan comments like “Oversized child” and “6-year-old German boy.”

Why’s he dressed like an oversized child? — DB (@dbdegn) September 8, 2024

What is he wearing? Huw much attention does he need? — Gus. G (@GusG25) September 8, 2024

Why is he dressed like a 6 year old german boy pic.twitter.com/IMG5kBA2qq — () (@EliOnVenus_) September 8, 2024

Outfit looks good.. Except for that monstrosity of a bucket hat — ❦ (@melano_phile) September 8, 2024

That said, Travis and Taylor weren’t the only NFL couple there. They were joined by his QB, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife Brittany, who were in their suite just outside a lower luxury box at the northwest corner of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

So, the rumors about Taylor and Brittany fighting over their different political opinions can now finally be put to rest. During the Chiefs’ season opener, the two weren’t seen together, which fueled the speculation. But now, it’s only a matter of time before they are spotted in the stands together.

Looks like Taylor and Brittany are just fine. Can we just stop putting these women against each other. #TaylorSwift #tayvis #traviskelce #brittanymahomes pic.twitter.com/7M5ai5lgqp — No It’s Becky (@BeckyWTGH38) September 8, 2024

On the court, it was a great day for American tennis as it marked the first time an American reached the final of the US Open since Andy Roddick in 2006. However, Taylor Fritz couldn’t take home the Grand Slam, as Jannik Sinner defeated him 3-0.