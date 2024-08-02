Olympics 2024 Ball Girl’s Intense Look Towards Novak Djokovic Goes Viral, Leaves Tennis World in Splits

The ball girl who couldn’t take her eyes off Novak Djokovic during his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Paris Olympics has caught everyone’s attention on social media. The girl, obviously smitten, was caught on camera staring at Djokovic a little too earnestly while he was serving.

The clip quickly went viral, revealing how fans don’t love the Joker only for his on-court heroics. They are also captivated by his charming personality and handsome looks.

The way this lines woman looks at Novak Djokovic. pic.twitter.com/hknKP2HHkV — Danny (@DjokovicFan_) August 1, 2024



Fans had a field day with the viral clip. Many fans admitted that they can understand the ball girl’s suggestive glance, even they would have done the same.

Novak Djokovic has more women fans than he can think of, for sure! pic.twitter.com/kh02FwWkU7 — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) August 2, 2024

“We totally understand her [laughing emoji]” one fan wrote. “We all noticed that … and would do the same,” another fan added.

Meanwhile, a fan quipped, “Haha why do women don’t look at me like that? Damn! You tell me I have to win 24 grand slams???!!”

After his win against Tsitsipas, Djokovic talked about his injury, saying he’s feeling some discomfort but is managing to push through, “These matches are tough, and my body is feeling it, but I’m pushing through.”

Djokovic has been pushing through his injury, which occurred during the French Open. Having just recently recovered, he even made it to the Wimbledon Final, where he eventually lost to Carlos Alcaraz.

The Olympic Gold means a lot to Novak. Despite his illustrious career in the open circuit, the absence of the Olympic Gold medal has haunted the Serbian for a long time. This would be the hallmark of the 24 time Grand Slam winner, as he would have achieved the highest of the highs.

Djokovic will be looking to beat Musetti next

Novak Djokovic’s next challenge is the semifinal match against the Italian, Lorenzo Musetti. Fans in the US and UK can stream it on Peacock network and Eurosport respectively. The match will take place on the Philippe-Chartier at 1PM EST and 6PM GMT.

As we gear up for the semifinal match, all eyes are on Djokovic to see if he can push through his injury and aim for Olympic gold. However, Alcaraz will probably be waiting for him in the Gold Medal match as the final hurdle.