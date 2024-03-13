Jannik Sinner Trumps Carlos Alcaraz For Incredible Tennis First After Beating Ben Shelton at Indian Wells 2024

Jannik Sinner made light work of Ben Shelton in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters 2024 for an incredible record. Sinner became the first player born in the 2000s to complete 150 wins on hard courts, leaving behind the man touted to be his biggest rival for the future, Carlos Alcaraz.

Yet to taste defeat this year, Sinner’s juggernaut rolled into the semifinals of the Indian Wells. He dispatched American hopeful Shelton for a milestone win. Born in August 2001, the Italian became the first male born in this century to collect 150 ATP wins on hard courts. He is 15-0 for 2024, and all wins have come on hard surfaces, including the Australian Open triumph.

With the victory against Ben Shelton, Jannik Sinner saw his hard court record improve to 150-46 at the ATP Tour level, a win percentage of about 76.5%. This does not include any ITF, Challenger, qualifying rounds, or even Davis Cup matches. His overall W/L record in his professional ATP career is 205-74, a 73.4% win percentage. This also means over 70% of the World No.3’s ATP career wins have come on hard courts.

Sinner’s biggest rival from the generation of players born after 2000 is Carlos Alcaraz, born in May 2003. They are considered the future flag bearers of tennis and hence, many fans anticipate a thrilling rivalry, in which Sinner took a step ahead with this feat.

Alcaraz’s hard court record stands at 82-28 after his fourth-round win at the Indian Wells 2024. However, one should note that he has played over 80 matches fewer than Sinner on hard courts. His overall ATP career record is 164-46, a win percentage of around 78%, significantly better than Sinner’s. Regardless, the Italian has a superior win percentage on hard courts compared to the World No.2’s 74.5%. Sinner could well evolve into the best hard court specialist of the post-2000 generation.

(All statistics from Tennis Abstract).

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz could meet in Indian Wells 2024 semi-finals

Both superstars continued to motor along in the Indian Wells 2024 despite entering the tournament with very contrasting runs. Sinner came in undefeated and with two trophies, the Australian Open and the Rotterdam Open, in the bag. Alcaraz, on the other hand, struggled in his South American campaign after a quarter-final exit in Melbourne. He went 2-2 across two tournaments in the Golden Swing and suffered an injury.

Regardless of their contrary forms before Indian Wells, both Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have reached the quarterfinals without much difficulty. The latter, looking to defend his title, beat Fabian Marozsan 6-3, 6-3 in the fourth round to set up a QF against Alexander Zverev. Sinner, meanwhile, got past Ben Shelton 7-6(4), 6-1, and will face Jiri Lehecka in the quarters.

If the two icons win their respective quarter-final matches, they will cross paths in the semifinals like they did at Indian Wells 2023. Fans will surely be hoping for the cracking contest between the future rulers of the sport to materialise.