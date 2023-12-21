Casual Tennis Fans Lack Respect for Novak Djokovic Because “He’s a Tactical Genius”, Says Former Top 10 Player

Novak Djokovic waves to fans as he enters Court 3 to practice for the Western & Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason Sunday, August 13, 2023. Djokovic, a two-time W&S Open champion will play in his first tournament in the United States since 2021 and his first W&S Open in four years.

In an episode of The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, former World No.9 Andrea Petkovic claimed Novak Djokovic is liked less by casual fans because of his adaptable playing style. She opined that the Serb does not have a fixed pattern like Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal, which makes it difficult for intermittent watchers to appreciate him. Federer and Nadal have always been considered more likeable and popular than Djokovic.

But the World No.1 scaled new heights and broke all records in 2023 to find more acceptance as the GOAT of the sport. However, there are still sections of tennis fans who criticise him and do not give him his due credit. On The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast (via Tennis365), Petkovic stated casual fans do not give Djokovic his due respect because of his versatile gameplay. This is unlike how Federer and Nadal play and casual audiences love them more.

Despite winning Grand Slams and big titles on all different surfaces and conditions, the duo made a name for themselves by specialising themselves. Federer was known as the ‘King of Grass’, while Nadal remains known as the ‘King of Clay’.

“I think the reason people have trouble, or casual tennis fans have trouble giving him the respect that he deserves, is because he doesn’t have a style of play like Roger has or Rafa has. He is adaptable, that is his style of game – that he is adaptable.”

Petkovic cited the 2023 US Open final as an example. She pointed out how Djokovic changed his approach and played the serve-and-volley game to counter Daniil Medvedev’s deep baseline game. Petkovic called him a tactical genius who can carry out any modified gameplan and adapt to every opponent.

“So he adapts, he’s a tactical genius and he has the skill to execute every single game plan that he makes up for himself. And so he adapts to every player. He will grind down a Roger, he will take the ball early against Carlos Alcaraz, he will hit hard against Rafa. And he will beat them.”

She clarified that while a casual fan struggles to appreciate Djokovic, ardent viewers have accepted him as the greatest. However, casual viewers fail to recognise his greatness since his gameplay varies every time they see him play.

“But I think for the casual tennis fan, who just watches the Grand Slams, it’s hard to grasp Novak because he plays so different every time. In art, they would say he’s an artists’ artist, right? Where like, all the artists respect him, but the commercial fanbase is like, ‘what does he have that we don’t?”

Novak Djokovic has a gameplan for every big opponent

Andrea Petkovic compared Novak Djokovic to water, saying he cannot be grabbed because he is always changing. She also labelled him a ‘shape-shifter’. The 24-time Grand Slam winner has often been hailed for this versatility. His immense experience allows him to devise counter-plans for each opponent to effectively combat them.

Djokovic is known for his strong baseline game. However, he has not shied away from pulling out the serve-and-volley playbook when facing players with a similarly effective baseline playing style. As Petkovic mentioned, he beat Medvedev in the 2023 US Open final with this adaptation.

The Serb frequently rushed to the net after serving against the Russian to exploit his deep position. Medvedev could not fight against Djokovic’s versatility and brilliant execution. The eventual champion won 6–3, 7–6, 6–3 to lift his 24th Grand Slam. He had defeated the World No.3 using similar adaptable tactics in the final of the 2021 Paris Masters.

Djokovic’s biggest rival from this generation, Carlos Alcaraz, has also gotten a taste of the World No.1’s malleable gameplay. After he lost their see-saw Wimbledon final, Djokovic bounced with a much-changed strategy in their Cincinnati Masters summit clash. He decided to sit back and let the Spaniard exhaust himself, which worked out wonderfully as he got his revenge and won the ATP 1000 title.