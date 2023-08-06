“We Have a Chance Against Him in Golf”: Zverev on Carlos Alcaraz

Jul 16, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) poses with the trophy after winning the men s singles final against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on day 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz has performed remarkably well on the tour since the past 12 months. During this period, he has attained the top spot in rankings and has managed to claim two Grand Slams. Besides his skills as a player, he carries himself with a lot of positivity outside the court as well, which is observed by his rivals too.

On a lighter note, Alexander Zverev cracked a joke on the Spaniard’s invincibility in tennis. In order to do so, he had to mention about a different sport in reference.

Beating Carlos Alcaraz in Tennis Has Become a Daunting Task

The World No. 1 has been the best player on the planet since a year. Being one of the youngest players on tour, Alcaraz has surged past many of his older rivals. Be it his rivals or even their coaches, he has earned tremendous praise and respect for his cheerful characteristics.

Speaking about an incident that took place yesterday, Carlos and Zverev came together to play golf. However, the Spaniard was unable to taste success on the golf course as he does on the tennis courts. The German won the game and posted a picture on social media along with an amusing caption that read, “I have good news everyone we have a chance against him in golf.”

Alcaraz Determined To Be Better Than Last Year at Toronto

Coming to tennis, Alcaraz will be seen at the Toronto Masters next week. As compared to last year, he has shown significant improvements in his game. In fact, Carlos lost in the first round against Tommy Paul last year in Toronto. Due to that, he wants to be more effective when he competes again.

The 20-year-old feels that he has grown as a player over the past 12 months as far as handling pressure is concerned. A lot has changed ever since he last competed on the Canadian soil. He has only gotten stronger and more confident in his approach.

He said,

“I remember that I [did] not [have] a good run last year in Canada. I came this year to change it, hopefully to have a good run, better than last year. But one year later, I think I learned a lot from that situation on how to deal with the pressure, how to deal [with] everything.”

There will be a different feeling for the Spaniard when he steps on the court again. At this point last year, he had not much to lose. However, with two Majors under his belt and being on top of the rankings, the stakes for him are higher than before.