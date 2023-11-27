What Does Novak Djokovic Do During the Off-Season?

Mar 30, 2014; Miami, FL, USA; Novak Djokovic celebrates with a bottle of champagne on Crandon Park Beach during a portrait session after winning the men’s singles championship of the Sony Open at Crandon Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic had a stellar season in 2023. The Serbian superstar won three Grand Slam titles to elevate himself to the top in the GOAT talks. Djokovic won the Australian Open, French Open and the US Open to finish the year as the World No.1. However, Novak Djokovic’s season came to a bitter end as he could not help Serbia win the Davis Cup.

However, the 36-year-old will be proud of his season when the dust settles. This is the fourth time that Djokovic has won three Grand Slams in a single season, which is an incredible achievement in itself. Now that Novak Djokovic’s season has come to an end, the Serbian will look to relax and come back stronger the next season.

During the off-season, Djokovic prefers to spend time with his family. With a busy tennis schedule, it’s difficult for players to spend quality time with their families. So the Serbian goes on vacations with his wife and kids, to recharge his batteries as well.

In 2022, Novak Djokovic was spotted holidaying in Dubrovnik with his brother Djordje. Croatia is a big attraction among players to spend their free time. Earlier in the same year, Venus Williams and David Beckham were spotted vacationing in the country too. In 2o21, Novak Djokovic chose to spend some time in his home country, Serbia. The Serbian star was spotted trekking at Kopaonik mountains.

The Serbian will resume training soon to prepare himself for the 2024 season. In 2021, Novak Djokovic posted a video of him returning to training shortly after his holidays. The Serbian will look to compete at the top level challenging for Grand Slams again.

Novak Djokovic aiming for more glory in 2024

Novak Djokovic has admitted that he is aiming to win all four Grand Slam titles in 2024. The Serbian has come close to achieve this feat on number of occasions but fell just short. Now, still going strong at 36, the World No.1 is enthusiastic about the coming season.

“I know myself very well, I don’t want to be arrogant, but I know that if I’m good physically and mentally, I’m able to do it. It also sounded unreal to win three Grand Slam titles this year. It will be great to break Jimmy Connors’ record for singles titles.”

Djokovic is just 12 ATP titles away from breaking Jimmy Connors’ record of the most singles titles by any men’s player in tennis history. However, that might also seem a long shot for Djokovic considering that he is nowadays picking and choosing tournaments he is playing in to manage the wear and tear of his body as he ages, since big tournaments is his main focus.