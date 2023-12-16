“Whatever He’s Doing Off the Court…”: Holger Rune Defends Decision to Hire Boris Becker Despite $3,000,000 Fraud Conviction

Aug 25, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Boris Becker in attendance for the Novak Djokovic (SRB) and Diego Schwartzman (ARG) match on day one of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports and Jul 10, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Holger Rune (DEN) celebrates after defeating Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) on day eight at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Holger Rune announced his partnership with Boris Becker on October 19, 2023. The contract was initially just until the end of the season. However, Rune has now announced that Becker will remain his coach for the 2024 season as well. The youngster is seemingly not perturbed by the troubles his legendary coach is facing off the tennis court as he continues to be embroiled in financial and legal troubles.

This is Becker’s first job back in tennis since his conviction for fraud. The former World No.1 served jail time for 8 months last year after he was found guilty for hiding £2.5 million of assets and loans to avoid paying debts. Becker was declared guilty and sentenced to imprisonment for 2 and a half years but was released after eight months. The German is still not allowed to visit the United Kingdom and as a result, will not work with Rune during the Wimbledon 2024 Championships.

But Holger Rune has offered Boris Becker a way back in tennis after his conviction and has called him a ‘great guy’ in a recent interview with Tennis365. Becker has a great record as tennis coach, having guided Novak Djokovic to six Grand Slam titles during their spell together from 2013-2016.

“I know many players that really like him. So do I. Whatever he’s doing off the court, I don’t need to have an opinion on that because I hired him to coach me, not to do anything else. He’s a great guy. He’s a really good man. I think if people mistake him for that, it’s totally wrong because he has a great heart and he’s a great coach.”

Holger Rune enjoyed some success since appointing Boris Becker as his coach. The Dane had a strong finish to the season after a disappointing US Open 2023 campaign. Now, with their partnership flourishing, the young Dane would look to challenge for titles in 2024.

Holger Rune heaps praise on Boris Becker

Holger Rune is delighted with his partnership with Becker and hopes to achieve success soon. Before teaming up with Becker, Rune had lost 9 out of his last 10 matches. But Rune has seen has change in form and is looking like his older self again. Rune is excited at the prospect of working with Becker again in 2024.

“We did some good work, and proper training, and I’m excited for the future. It’s more mental and tactical than technical, I would say. Of course, he has a few tips, especially on the serve. He is experienced, I am less experienced and maybe more eager to play. It is about scheduling right, but for now, we are practicing and setting our goals.”

The Danish star had admitted that Becker is working on improving his serve. The German has an eye for tactical details and that will help Rune in the coming months, which was exhibited recently when the young star was seen playing chess with his coach. Rune further added that the duo would discuss about the scheduling soon so he can be fresh for big tournaments in 2024.