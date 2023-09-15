When Coco Gauff Stunned the World With Her $6,000 Rolex Watch in US Open 2023 Final

Coco Gauff has become a household name in the United States and the tennis world by winning the US Open 2023 women’s singles title recently. During the match, Gauff was seen sporting a watch from one of her sponsors and Swiss luxury watch maker, Rolex. This has made many wonder which watch was Gauff actually wearing.

Advertisement

The answer has finally been revealed. Coco Gauff opted to go comparatively low-key than she did at Wimbledon this year, where she was knocked out in the first round of the women’s singles competition. It isn’t yet confirmed whether she made his move out of superstition, but it certainly worked in her favour.

Gauff stood out with Rolex Oyster Perpetual Red Grape watch

At the Wimbledon Championships, Coco Gauff had worn a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Dark Blue Dial watch. However, she disappointed her sponsors as she could only flash it out during her Round 1 women’s singles match and the press conferences before and after that. In the women’s doubles, she did not go past Round 3. As per multiple media reports, that watch costs approximately $9,700 if purchased through official channels.

Advertisement

But Rolex knows how to pick its brand ambassadors, seeing potential in Coco Gauff. It also helps that Gauff is managed by Roger Federer’s Team8, as Federer is a long-time member of the Rolex family. In the US Open, the 19-year-old opted for a change of pace, going for a lower-end model of the same watch.

In other words, Coco Gauff wore a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Red Grape watch as she lifted her first-ever Grand Slam title. It was specially designed for her, keeping her outfit colors in mind too for the tournament. Introduced in the 1930s, this is a legendary watch and according to Rolex, this is what it’s about –

“Rolex uses Oystersteel for its steel watch cases. Specially developed by the brand, Oystersteel belongs to the 904L steel family, alloys most commonly used in high-technology and in the aerospace and chemical industries, where maximum resistance to corrosion is essential. Oystersteel is extremely resistant, offers an exceptional finish once polished and maintains its beauty even in the harshest environments.”

With high-performance Paraflex shock absorbers and 3230 Calibre, this watch is waterproof up to 100 meters and has a 70-hour battery reserve too. The dial has a highly legible ‘Chromalight’ display with long-lasting blue luminescence. According to Rolex’s official website, this watch is worth approximately $6,000 at the moment.

However, the older versions of the same are available for resale on many platforms in the range of $5,000-$12,000. The Coco Gauff US Open 2023 watch is available in 34 mm and 36 mm.

Advertisement

Coco Gauff net worth and US Open 2023 prize money

The Coco Gauff net worth figure in 2023 is said to be worth $10 million according to Marca. In 2023, Coco Gauff has earned more than $12 million according to Forbes. This includes taking home $3 million for her US Open win and her endorsements.

Apart from Rolex, some of her other sponsors include Barilla, New Balance and Head. She is paid nearly $1 million per year to endorse Barilla as per multiple media reports.