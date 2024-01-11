When Grigor Dimitrov Lost to Once Rumored Lover Genie Bouchard in a Special Duel in Acapulco

Jul 10, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) waves as he leaves the court after a match against Holger Rune (DEN) on day eight at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports and Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Back in 2014, the then-two rising stars of tennis Grigor Dimitrov and Genie Bouchard took some time off the hard courts in Mexico to enjoy themselves. The duo were spotted on a yacht and participated in a special match for the ATP. Dimitrov was fresh from winning the title at the Acapulco Open and decided to play a special match with his rumored girlfriend Genie Bouchard.

This special match was played on water and both the players were visibly excited for it. The du0 first took a helicopter and then hopped onto a boat to reach the location. Dimitrov and Bouchard both enjoyed some rallies on a small court in middle of the sea, whist trying their best not to fall in the water. This match attracted lots of interest, especially because many people assumed that the couple were dating.

Genie Bouchard was in the attendance during Grigor Dimitrov’s match against Andy Murray in Miami in 2016. Although both players denied the claim, there were rumors circulating about potential romance between the duo. Grigor Dimitrov also dated another women’s tennis star, Maria Sharapova in the past, but their relationship ended in 2015.

After their match on the water in 2014, Grigor Dimitrov and Genie Bouchard both expressed his happiness to participate in such an event. The duo jumped into the cold waters of Acapulco to beat the heat after their match. Although, at the time, both looked set to have a stellar career ahead, both the players had indifferent journeys in store.

Grigor Dimitrov and Genie Bouchard follow different career paths

Grigor Dimitrov celebrated his first title win in six years at the Brisbane International Tennis tournament recently. The Bulgarian star had been fighting injuries and poor form for the last few years, but still managed to fight through to win the title. After the victory, Dimitrov sat on the court and a sign of relief could be felt in his body language.

This was Dimitrov’s ninth career title so far and his first since the ATP Finals in 2017. Although, the 32-year-old has not lived up to expectations, he would be delighted to still compete at the top level.

However, Bouchard’s career path has been contrasting compared to Dimitrov. The Canadian star has seemingly lost her interest in tennis and is seen following her other passions. Bouchard is an influencer and model on social media with more than 3 million followers. The Canadian often posts pictures and videos for her fans, but barely competes in tennis tournaments.

Bouchard was regarded as the next big thing in women’s tennis after a breakout season in 2014. However, the Canadian has also disappointed many by not building on that season. The 29-year-old last won a title in 2014 and has not won a WTA singles title since.

It looked certain in 2014, that Dimitrov and Bouchard would dominate in their respective categories for the next decade. However, both the players failed to make the impact as much as they would have liked to have. Now, Dimitrov is still competing with the best, while Bouchard is nowhere near the top.