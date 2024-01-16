“When I’m No Longer Seeing These People”: Novak Djokovic Jokingly Hints at a Tell-All Book on Tennis & Rivals Post His Retirement

After Novak Djokovic beat Dino Prizmic by 6-2, 6-7 (7-5), 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round of the Australian Open, he opened up about writing about his life. Djokovic’s antics are famous (or infamous) with the audience, and he was nothing less than electric on the court that day. When asked if he would explain all those reactions in a book, Djokovic revealed that he would be writing two books very soon.

Djokovic said that one of them would be an autobiography. In it, he will be revealing a lot about his life, hidden truths, detailed reasons behind his behavior, and whatnot.

“It will be, an autobiography will come. However, before the autobiography, there will be another book that I have already started writing independently, but I will probably look help with all that. It should be a continuation of the book ‘Serve for Victory’, it will be about nutrition, recovery, training, so more technical in nature,” said Djokovic, as reported by Telegraf.

He also took this opportune moment to reveal that he would only do it once he retires. That is when he doesn’t have to see the faces of his opponents every week. Djokovic is clever enough to lather this comment with smiles and laughs and turn it into a joke. However, given his reputation on the court and with controversies with several of his fellow competitors over the years, it was very likely a jibe at everyone.

“And the autobiography will come one day, most likely when I finish my career. It will be done, I don’t want to rush it because there is so much to say. A lot will be told, when I am no longer seeing these people – ha ha, just kidding of course!” continued Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic didn’t even spare the 21-year-old Ben Shelton in taking a jab at him. The American has, however, refused to carry the feud forward.

Events worthy of making it to Novak Djokovic’s autobiography

Very few tennis players have had showdowns like Novak Djokovic did. He made himself part of the Big Three by carving a place for himself amidst Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, beating them multiple times over the years. Just recently, he opened up about how both Federer and Nadal didn’t take a liking to him initially. He considered his Serbian roots, which aren’t a part of Western Europe, as one of the reasons behind it. People would love to know more about such internal factors in detail in his book.

As for comebacks, Djokovic’s 2021 AO win after suffering an abdominal tear is especially remarkable, given he had already won 17 Grand Slams by then. This happened during his third match with Taylor Fritz, but still went on to win the title. This could be an inspirational addition for any young tennis aspirant.

On the other hand, being bold and vulnerable about his lows would also be eagerly anticipated by fans. Such as the time when he was disqualified from the 202 US Open. It was his Fourth Round match with Spanish tennis player Pablo Carreno Busta. As the game proceeded Djoker was getting more and more frustrated. In the middle, he was even injured. After he was back and resumed the game, he hit a spare ball from his pocket which ricocheted and hit the lineswoman in the throat, who fell to the ground and hyperventilated. It was unintentional but Djokovic was suspended from the tournament, ending his US Open run.