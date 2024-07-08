Rafael Nadal Can’t Be Hated Despite ‘Abnormal’ Act in the Kitchen At His Academy in Greece: WATCH

Rafael Nadal recently delighted fans with a rare and playful Instagram post, sharing a video of his time at his tennis academy in Greece. The video shows a relaxed and rejuvenated Nadal not only training but also trying his hand at cooking. In an unexpected twist, the Spaniard donned the hat of a chef as he prepared what looked like a soup-based seafood dish.

What caught everyone’s attention was his rather abnormal act of putting the spoon he used to taste the dish back into the pot. This moment sparked light-hearted reactions from fans and followers.

This post showed Nadal’s fun and carefree side, which could be a sign that he is preparing for the final phase of his career. After his disappointing campaign at the French Open, the 22-time Grand Slam champion is taking a much-needed break and enjoying his time off the court.

Many took to social media to express their amusement, highlighting that this minor controversy is the biggest they can imagine Nadal being involved in. This is after seeing his reputation as one of the nicest guys in tennis, both on and off the court.

Fans React to Rafael Nadal’s ‘Controversial’ Cooking Moment

Some fans had playful jokes about Nadal’s cooking skills while others admired the legend for his ability to stay grounded and relatable despite his superstar status.

Rafael Nadal Becomes a Chef And Fans Go Wild With One Hilarious Act of his in the kitchen! pic.twitter.com/6FsYFpn1UV — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) July 8, 2024

The general sentiment was overwhelmingly positive, with fans appreciating the rare glimpse into Nadal’s personal life. Despite the buzz around his Instagram post, Nadal has managed to stay relatively under the radar during Wimbledon.

His only notable appearance was in a retirement tribute video for Andy Murray, which was well-received by the Centre Court crowd. This low-key presence contrasts with the intense scrutiny he often faces during major tournaments, suggesting that Nadal is currently focusing on his personal well-being and preparation for the future.

Nadal is gearing up for the Paris Olympics 2024, which will take place at his beloved Roland Garros where he stands a fighting chance to win on clay.