“Where Was This Energy During Qatar Open?”: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Fans Pose Interesting Thought After Spanish Stars Get Slammed For Saudi Deals

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal have received heavy backlash in recent times for supporting the increasing Saudi Arabian involvement in tennis. Some fans sprang to their defence, asking why the tennis fraternity is okay with ATP and WTA tournaments in countries with similar alleged human rights violations.

The growing Saudi Arabian influence is a controversial matter in tennis. The Gulf nation is widely accused of sportswashing i.e., using sports to gloss over their reported violations. Women’s and LGBTQ rights are also under the scanner. Nadal attracted extra criticism after signing on as the brand ambassador for Saudia Arabia Tennis in a deal said to be worth $750 million.

Alcaraz came ahead to defend his senior compatriot’s choice, saying it’s ‘not bad’ (Marca). Additionally, he is one of the six participants in the 6 Kings Slam, an exhibition event backed by Saudi Arabia. Hence, he was also slammed for supporting the Middle Eastern country.

However, some tennis fans posed an interesting counter-question to the critics. They brought up other countries like Qatar, UAE, and China, which have similarly draconian rules and/or violation accusations, being part of the ATP/WTA Tours. All these countries host premier tournaments, including 1000-level events. However, they have their share of controversial laws and alleged humanitarian violations.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup, for instance, was not received well by everyone since it was held in Qatar. The nation was accused of exploiting workers and abusing LGBTQ+ members. Similarly, disappearance of Chinese player Peng Shuai after she levelled sexual harassment allegations against a government official also saw tennis fans call for bans on tournaments in China. The WTA pro was missing for days, before making some reportedly controlled public appearances. The discussion surrounding her was widely censored in China and she ultimately retired.

Despite these issues, events like the Shanghai Masters, Qatar Open, and Dubai Tennis Championships continue on the calendar. Certain fans claimed being fine with these competitions but objecting to Saudi Arabian involvement is hypocrisy. Hence, they said, Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal should not be singled for criticism.

Regardless of fans calling to boycott or banish, the aforementioned tournaments went ahead. One can presume the same story will repeat with Saudi Arabia, since the financial advantages are undeniable. Like Andy Roddick said, a WTA or ATP tournament in the Arab country is inevitable.