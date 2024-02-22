Maria Sharapova Finds Another Way to Increase $220,000,000 Net Worth Outside of the United States; Here's How

Here is the Maria Sharapova net worth and other details of the Russian star given below –

Advertisement

Name Maria Sharapova Net Worth $220 million USD DOB April 19, 1987 (36 years old) Nationality Russian Marital Status Engaged Occupation Tennis professional (retired), Entrepreneur Residence Los Angeles, California, US Sponsors Nike, Tiffany, Motorola, Tag Heuer, Land Rover and Porsche, and more

Maria Sharapova recently became the Global Wellness Ambassador for Sweden-based ultra-luxury resort chain Aman. The Russian star will host a multi-day long retreat specially curated by her at their Phuket estate, the first property of the group.

Aman Resorts has 34 opulent locations across 20 countries and first began in Phuket, Thailand. Now, Sharapova will conduct a wellness session focusing on optimising performance and recovery from February 21 to 24, 2024, in the Southeast Asian country. The retreat is extremely exclusive, with only eight openings. It is targeted at uber-wealthy individuals who wish to ‘perform at the highest level in all of their endeavours’.

Advertisement

Sharapova will guide the participants using her years of experience as a professional athlete and the tenets of mindfulness, movement, nutrition, recovery, and human connection. Additionally, Dr. Jason Wersland, a renowned chiropractor and wellness-tech entrepreneur, will lead the guests in warm-up and recovery.

The eight patrons will engage in group activities and dinners with the medical professional and Maria Sharapova. The latter has curated a list of individual and group experiences for the participants. This also includes meals and dinners planned by the five-time Grand Slam champion.

This is only the inaugural edition of wellness retreats curated and hosted by Sharapova. Aman plans to conduct such camps across each of their resorts worldwide. Meanwhile, fans in the USA can get a little taste of the retreat at the Aman New York. A three-hour strength and recovery programme crafted by Sharapova is available for guests in the Big Apple. It also includes a breakfast and a workout plan curated by Sharapova.

What is Maria Sharapova doing now?

Having retired in 2020, Sharapova has become a successful businesswoman, creating a multi-millionaire empire. She owns the high-end candy brand Sugarpova and also serves on the board of directors of the fashion brand Moncler. She is also actively promoting and participating in the Pickleball Slam.

How much prize money did Sharapova win?

With 36 career titles, including five Grand Slams, Sharapova earned $38,777,962 in career prize money. This is the fourth-highest of all time on the WTA Tour.

Advertisement

Who is Maria Sharapova’s husband?

Sharapova is not married yet but has been engaged to American businessman Alexander Gilkes since 2020.

Where does Maria Sharapova live?

Sharapova holds American as well as Russian citizenship. She has many real estate properties but primarily lives in Manhattan Beach in Los Angeles County.

How did Sharapova become successful?

Sharapova, as mentioned above, was one of the highest-earning tennis stars. She was even more successful off the court, bagging many big-money endorsements. With a sizeable corpus on her hands, she made some great investment and business decisions which boosted her net worth. Even after retirement, she continues to be an immensely popular name, whose star power still draws great numbers.