How Coco Gauff Crafted a Super 20-Match Winning Streak on US Soil Which Was Ended by Maria Sakkari

Coco Gauff is the next biggest thing in women’s tennis from America. Her 2023 US Open win gave her stardom like never before. Tennis fans in the United States found a future superstar from their nation. Gauff had a remarkable winning of 20 matches on home soil, which was stopped in the Indian Wells 2024 semifinals.

Maria Sakkari defeated Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2 in the semi-final match. She will now play Iga Swiatek in the final. However, Gauff had won 4 matches before that against Yuan Yue (quarter-final), Elise Mertens (Round of 16), Lucia Bronzetti (Round of 32), and Clara Burel (Round of 64). She was coming into this tournament with a 16-match winning streak in the US.

Coco Gauff’s victories started with the Citi Open 2023 (4 matches), after which she won the Cincinnati Open (5 matches). Her biggest win came after that, at the US Open (7 matches) last year. It was the Indian Wells 2024 after that, where she won 4 more matches and reached the semi-final. At each of those 3 big tournaments that Gauff won, she defeated some of the biggest names in WTA.

At the Washington Open, Coco Gauff beat Maria Sakkari, the woman who just knocked her out of Indian Wells 2024, 6-2, 6-3 in the final. It was a sheer dominating performance. At the Western and Southern Open aka Cincinnati Open, she beat Iga Swiatek 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 6-4 in the semi-final.

Swiatek is the other finalist in Indian Wells 2024. Gauff then beat Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-4 in the final to win the Open. At the US Open, Coco Gauff beat current Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in the final. She lost the first set miserably at 2-6 and then made a comeback with 6-3, 6-2 to win the Grand Slam.

What’s next for Coco Gauff?

After her loss to Sakkari in the Indian Wells 2024, Coco Gauff will now turn her attention to Miami Open 2024. This is the next WTA 1000 Masters event after Indian Wells, which will start on 19th March and end on 31st March. She will be skipping the WTA 125 event – The Charleston Open in between.

There is no news on her availability for the Credit One Charleston Open, which is the next WTA 500 event. The Mutua Madrid Open is the next WTA 1000 Masters event after Miami, and Gauff is very likely to participate there.

At the Indian Wells 2024, Gauff gained 175 points due to her semi-final finish. She is still World No.3 after Swiatek and Sabalenka. Given her record on US soil, Coco Gauff will always remain a favorite at the Miami Open 2024. However, other players like Swiatek, Sabalenka, Sakkari, and Jessica Pegula, as well as young players like Emma Navarro will be high on her heels.