Who Is Carolina Dolehide the American Player Set to Play US Open Winner Coco Gauff?

The Australian Open is set for an all-American encounter as Carolina Dolehide is set to face Coco Gauff. Dolehide won her first round match against Leolia Jeanjean in straight sets to make her first ever second round at the Australian Open. Now, she will face one of the favorites for the tournament, Coco Gauff.

Caroline Dolehide is renowned for her prowess in doubles. However, lately, the 25-year-old has been making a name for herself in the singles. The American is ranked 43rd in the world. having reached her career high number 41 in 2023.

Dolehide has been dominant in the women’s doubles throughout her career. The American achieved her best performance of the career in 2019 in with fellow countrywoman Vania King. The two advanced to the semifinals of the US Open 2019, where they defeated the 14th-seeded duo of Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok. However, they were defeated by Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka,, who went on to win the title themselves.

In 2022, Dolehide made her singles debut in the Australian Open, however lost in the first round. The 25-year-old did impress in the doubles however, as she made it to the quarterfinals. The American followed it up with another quarter final run at the Australian Open in 2023 and a Wimbledon semi-final in the same year. Now, the American has a chance to get the biggest win of her singles career against Coco Gauff.

Carolina Dolehide vs Coco Gauff at the 2020 Top Seed Open

Caroline Dolehide and Coco Gauff faced off for the first time in their career at the 2020 Top Seed Open. This was the American duos first match against each other, which Gauff won in straight sets. Coco Gauff won the match 7-5, 7-5 to book a place into the second round.

Gauff entered the tournament as the youngest player, aged 16 and got a big away in the first round. Dolehide entered the tournament as a qualifier and gave Gauff a tough fight. However, the then 16 year-old was up to the task. Although the game looked set to make it tie-breaks in both sets, Gauff took her game to the next level to win the sets 7-5. Now, the duo will face off after 4 years and Dolehide will look for redemption. However, Gauff will go in as the favorite to win the match and keep up her great form in 2024.