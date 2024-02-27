Dayana Yastremska vs Caroline Dolehide Prediction and Live Streaming of San Diego Open 2024 Round 1 Clash: Dolehide Aims For Home Upset

The Dayana Yastremska vs Caroline Dolehide clash at the San Diego Open 2024 will be a first round one on Tuesday evening. The two tennis stars will face each other for the second time in their careers. Caroline Dolehide leads the head-to-head 1-0, having won their only meeting at the Miami Masters back in 2022.

Dayana Yastremska was the breakout star at the Australian Open 2024. The Ukrainian star started off as a qualifier and made her way into the semifinals. The 23-year-old caused a few upsets on the way to the final four with victories over Emma Navarro and Victoria Azarenka.

However, the Ukrainian’s 8-match winning run was cut short by the Chinese star Qinwen Zhang. Now, the 23-year-old will look to get back to winning ways in the Dayana Yastremska vs Caroline Dolehide clash.

On the other hand, her opponent, Caroline Dolehide is going through a tough phase in her career. The American star has won just two matches in seven since the turn of the year. Since her second round exit at the Australian Open at the hands of Coco Gauff, Dolehide has lost in the first round of her following three tournaments. Now, the American will look to find her best form at her home tournament at the San Diego Open 2024.

The SportsRush’s Dayana Yastremska vs Caroline Dolehide prediction is in favor of Yastremska to win the match in three sets. With current form on her side, Yastremska will start the match as the favorite. However, with the home crowd supporting her, Dolehide could hope to cause an unlikely upset.

The Dayana Yastremska vs Caroline Dolehide match is set to be played at 4.00 pm ET on Tuesday, 27th February. The temperature is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius with clear skies. Also, the match will be streamed live on Tennis Channel across the United States.