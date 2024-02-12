Who is playing in the Qatar Open 2024? Prize money breakdown of ATP 250 event revealed

The Qatar Open or the Qatar ExxonMobil Open is the premier ATP 250 Tour in the Middle East. The tournament has been there since three decades now and Roger Federer won it the most times i.e. 3 times. The 2024 edition will be the 32nd edition of the tournament. It will take place from 19-24 February 2024. What makes it more interesting are the names of every big star who is playing at the Qatar Open 2024.

Advertisement

This men’s tennis tournament is played on an outdoor hard court at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar. The defending champion is Daniil Medvedev, who beat Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

Advertisement

Some of the other past champions in recent years have been Roberto Bautista Agut (2022), who beat Nikoloz Basilashvili in the final, 6-3, 6-4. This was the exact reversal of fortunes from 2021, where Basilashvili beat Bautista Agut 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 in the final. Andrey Rublev beat Corentin Moutet 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) to win the 2020 edition of the Qatar Open. So here are some question and answers regarding the tournament –

Who is playing in the Qatar Open 2024 ATP 250?

The players playing in the Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2024 and in that order of seeding are Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Karen Khachanov, Ugo Humbert, Alexander Bublik, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Jan-Lennard Struff and Lorenzo Musetti. But 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is arguably the biggest name to feature, despite using his protected ranking to qualify directly for the tournament. Jakub Mensik will play after receiving entry under the Next Gen program for players aged under 20 and ranked in the Top 250. Mensik is ranked 142nd in the world.

What is the protected ranking in tennis?

Protected Ranking only come into play once players take a break longer than six months owing to injury, maternity breaks, or any such unforeseen circumstances. Due to that break, their rankings move so far behind that they can’t naturally make it into a tournament due to the low rank. This is where the ‘Protective Ranking’ is helpful. Nadal, who is ranked 470th in the world as of now, also used the ‘Protective Ranking’ ruling to participate in the Brisbane Open this year, as he will do at the Qatar Open. Many players also used Protective Ranking to participate in the Australian Open 2024, such as Marin Cilic of Croatia who is outside the top 700 of the rankings.

What is the Qatar Open 2024 prize money?

The total prize money at the Qatar Open 2024 is $1,395,875 and the total financial commitment is $1,493,465. The breakdown of the total amount is as follows: The winner gets $212,300, The runners-up get $123,840, The semi-finalists get $72,810, the quarter-finalists get $42190, the Round of 16 finishers get $24,500, and the Round of 28 get $$14,970. Below that, it’s the Qualifiers 3,2, and 1.

Where to watch Qatar Open 2024?

The Qatar Open can be watched on the Tennis Channel in the US, and Sky Sports in the UK.

Advertisement

Who has won the most Doha Open ATP titles?

With three titles under his belt, Roger Federer has won the most number of Qatar Open titles in the men’s singles category. He won in 2005, 2006, and 2011. However, overall, the most successful men’s player in Qatar has been Rafael Nadal, since he has won one singles title and four doubles titles there.