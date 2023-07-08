Why Frances Tiafoe Would Rather Not Have Grigor Dimitrov’s Friend Roger Federer at His Wimbledon Match?

Jul 5, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Frances Tiafoe (USA) returns a shot during his match against Yibing Wu (CHN) day three of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past two decades, Roger Federer has developed a fan base not just amongst fans but also the players on Tour. With the man now back at Wimbledon as a spectator this time around, One such player is America’s Frances Tiafoe.

Advertisement

The 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer needs no introduction in the world of sports. The manner in which he has graced tennis courts over the world by his flawless tennis has been a treat to the fans.

Roger Federer makes Frances Tiafoe nervous

The World No. 10 recently spoke about seeing the eight-time Wimbledon champion in the Royal Box. The 25-year-old did admit he feels the pressure on seeing the Swiss ace present watching him play.

Advertisement

Speaking on this subject, Tiafoe stated,

“It’s definitely nerve-wracking! [At] a couple of Laver Cups when he was there watching, every ball that I missed I thought ‘he probably thinks I’m terrible!’.

Frances remembered the moments from the Laver Cup in which he was competing in his match against Dimitrov and he was committing unforced errors. He felt as if the 41-year-old would judge him and think that he possesses such an awful level of play.

Amusingly, Tiafoe’s next round opponent is Dimitrov and since Roger has been doing the rounds at Wimbledon, he joked that the Swiss doesn’t attend that match or else he’d feel the nerves.

Advertisement

Speaking more on Federer, he added,

“But that’s definitely going to be something. What a legend, and it’s still tough that he’s not playing. He’s such an icon and so good for the sport. He still looks a million bucks in that suit. The funny thing is, he looked like that on the court – he would never sweat,”

A Top Fixture for the Day

Coming to tennis, Tiafoe will be facing Dimitrov in the third round tomorrow. The order of play is yet not out. However, this tie has all the makings of a high intensity match.

Having faced each other thrice in the past, they will be familiar with each others style of play. The last time they competed against each other was at the Australian Open 2019. In which, the youngster got the better of the veteran.

It will surely be one of the main matches of the day and it will be interesting to see who ends up on the winning side.