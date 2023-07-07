Has Frances Tiafoe Ever Beaten Gregor Dimitrov? Wimbledon Round 3 Preview and Prediction

As the players and organizers look to get back on schedule at the Wimbledon Championships, we have 10th seed Frances Tiafoe take on Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov in the third round. It will likely not be an easy match for either player to deal with. Dimitrov has not faced Tiafoe in a long time, the last being at the Australian Open 2019. That match went in favor of the American, who won the clash in four tightly fought sets.

As for the head to head record, the Bulgarian leads the tie, winning two of the three matches as compared to Frances’ one. This will mark the first time the two face off on a grass court.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Frances Tiafoe: Preview

Dimitrov does have the edge as far as experience is concerned. He has been on the tour longer than the 25-year-old. And as a junior, Grigor had won the Wimbledon Championships, which does indicate his liking for the grass surface.

Reflecting on the tournament so far, both, Grigor and Frances have won their opening two matches without dropping a set as yet. They both enjoy playing from the baseline but the 32-year-old does have a tendency of coming to the net on certain occasions.

Speaking on the current season, Dimitrov has won 20 matches and has lost 12 till date. Whereas, Tiafoe has won 28 matches and lost 10 matches, displaying a more successful season. To add to the American’s confidence, he even won a title on grass this season in Stuttgart.

The Bulgarian’s best performance in London was in 2014 when he reached the semifinal. However, he has not been able to repeat his past heroics in recent times.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Frances Tiafoe: Prediction

In recent times, Tiafoe has managed to play well, making it to the second week of Wimbledon last season. In the past, he even managed to catch people’s attention, beating Tsitsipas in the opening round.

All in all, this tie has all the makings of producing a high quality match. Both players know what it would take to get the better off each other and will have to mix things up and the one who produces a more accurate serve will have the edge on the outcome.

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday. However, the order of play isn’t out yet.

Prediction: Grigor Dimitrov to win in four sets.