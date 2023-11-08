“Will Do Whatever Is Asked”: Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic to Team up for Doubles at Laver Cup 2024?

Jul 16, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Novak Djokovic (SRB) at the net after the men s singles final on day 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Former tennis star and the current captain of Team Europe at the Laver Cup, Bjorn Borg, has confirmed the participation of Carlos Alcaraz at the Laver Cup 2024. The Spaniard is the first name to be confirmed for the prestigious event. Both Borg and Carlos Alcaraz have revealed their excitement at the prospect of representing Europe in the tournament.

This will be Carlos Alcaraz’s debut at the Laver Cup. The Spaniard will play alongside his rivals for the first time and fans are excited at that prospect. There is a chance that Alcaraz and Djokovic could team up for a doubles match at the Laver Cup. However, Novak Djokovic is yet to confirm his availability for the tournament.

Team Europe has struggled against Team World in the last couple of editions. Now, with the young Spanish star in their ranks, Team Europe would hope to end this barren draught at the Laver Cup 2024. Speaking to the media post the Alcaraz announcement, Borg mentioned that he was delighted to get the Spaniard on board. He further added that Alcaraz is a unique talent and has achieved great things at a young age.

“I am super excited to have Carlos join Team Europe in Berlin. The goal is to win and having Carlos commit to Team Europe’s cause is a thrilling start to what I anticipate will be an exceptional roster. He’s a unique talent and should bring great energy to the team. I look forward to writing his name on the lineup card.”

Carlos Alcaraz has responded to Bjorn Borg’s announcement that he would be part of Team Europe next year. The Spaniard is set to participate in the competition for the first time, having declined competing in 2023. He further added that he is excited to team up with rivals as well.

“I appreciate Captain Borg’s confidence in me, and I look forward to teaming up with my rivals in both singles and doubles in Berlin. It means a lot to represent Team Europe at Laver Cup, this is a great honor. “I will do whatever is asked of me to win back the Cup for Team Europe. I can’t wait to hear who will be joining me on the team next September.”

Fans excited by potential Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic doubles team

With Carlos Alcaraz now confirmed for the event, all eyes will be on Novak Djokovic to see weather he confirms his availability too. Should Alcaraz and Djokovic team up to play a doubles match, it would remind many of the time Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal did so back in 2017 when both players were the top 2 ranked in the men’s singles game. Although, the Laver Cup 2024 is nearly a year away, fans are getting excited at the prospect of watching their favorite players play as a team.

However, with Novak Djokovic only targeting main tournaments now, it is still unsure weather he will compete at the Laver Cup. The Serbian star will have his eyes set on Grand Slams and the Olympics in 2024. Djokovic declined participating in the 2023 edition of the Laver Cup in Vancouver, having last done so in 2022 when Roger Federer retired from the sport emotionally.