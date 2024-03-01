All About Rafael Maymo, The Man Who Made Many Epic Rafael Nadal Comebacks Possible

Having an incredibly supportive and capable team is vital to any top player’s success. And a key element of any sportsperson’s staff is the physiotherapist, responsible for the athlete’s healing, recovery, and general fitness. For Rafael Nadal, it is Rafael Maymo, his long-trusted physio.

The two namesakes joined hands in 2006 when Nadal was 20. Maymo is only six years older than his world-famous client. The 22-time Grand Slam champion was only a few years into his professional career. He had won only two French Open titles back then, a testament to how Maymo has seen Nadal evolve and has been a crucial part of it.

Through ups and downs, Rafael Maymo has been with Rafael Nadal. He made it possible for the ATP icon to make multiple comebacks after serious injuries across his two-decade-plus career. The senior Spaniard is a constant presence in Nadal’s team for all tournaments, traveling across the world to ensure his ward remains fit. Thus, the former World No.1 once light-heartedly said the duo have spent more time with each other than they have with their respective life partners.

Nadal said Maymo has been like his ‘shadow’ since 2006 (FirstSportz). He said his physio is always with him, supporting him through difficult times. Funnily, before saying this, he joked that he did not want to thank Maymo for his work, since he remains injured all the time (Tennis.com).

“No, I’m getting injured all the time!” “He has been almost my shadow since 2006 so I can’t thank him enough for all the things. We spend more time with each other than we do with our wives. When I travel or when I visit the doctor: he is always with me. He is there in the tough moments.”

Their close relations would presumably mean Maymo and Nadal do not let financial matters get between them. Hence, the former’s salary is not public information. However, considering his client’s stunning $323 million net worth, one can assume Maymo has received a comfortable paycheck over the years.

‘Guardian’ Rafael Maymo racing against time to ensure Rafael Nadal is fit for upcoming assignments

Nadal’s agent Carlos Costa once said Rafael Maymo is more than just a physiotherapist for the superstar athlete (Express). He knows Nadal better than anyone else and takes care of him ’24 hours a day’. He is also responsible for curating workouts, diets, and treatments for the ‘King of Clay’. Costa, who called Maymo a ‘guardian’, said the physio also cracks jokes and talks lightly with Nadal to destress him.

Maymo is working hard against time to get his star client back on the court for some important events in March. Firstly, Nadal will face young compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in the Netflix Slam on March 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. He will also conduct private and group sessions for guests for a princely sum at the venue. Then, he is scheduled to play in the Indian Wells Masters. He will skip the Miami Open and proceed to begin his clay campaign with the Monte Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open.

Rafael Nadal missed most of last year with an injury and suffered yet another just weeks after his comeback. Many rumors suggest this will be the Spanish icon’s last year on the ATP Tour. He will hope to bow out on a high, with yet another title at Roland Garros. For that, Rafael Maymo will have his hands full for the next couple of months.