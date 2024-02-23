Jakub Mensik vs Gael Monfils Prediction and Live Streaming Details For Doha Open 2024 Semi-Final

The Qatar Open is set for a Jakub Mensik vs Gael Monfils clash in the semi-finals. Mensik has stunned the tennis world with his brilliant performances off late, having knocked out the favorite Andrey Rublev as well as 3-time Grand Slam champion, Andy Murray. While the veteran Monfils beat his French compatriot and the No.3 seed Ugo Humbert, on his way to the final four. But The SportsRush predicts Jakub Mensik to win the match in three sets. The winner will take on either Alexei Popyrin or Karen Khachanov in the final.

What is the Mensik vs Monfils head-to-head?

The Jakub Mensik vs Gael Monfils semi-final clash will be the first ever meeting between the duo. It is not surprising considering the huge age difference between the players. Monfils is in the twilight of his career at 37 years of age, while Mensik has just started playing professionally and is just 18 years old.

Where to watch Mensik vs Monfils live?

The Jakub Mensik vs Gael Monfils match will be streamed live throughout the world on Challenger TV. While the American audience can tune in on Tennis Channel to watch the match live. Also, the match is set to be played at 1.50 PM ET on Friday 23rd February (9.50 PM local time).

How much money does Gael Monfils make?

Gael Monfils has been one of the most celebrated tennis stars of all-time. The Frenchman has made $21,893,565 in career prize money over the course of his career.

What is the Jakub Mensik ranking?

Jakub Mensik is ranked 116th in the ATP rankings for men’s singles. However, with wins against Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev, his ranking is sure to improve in the coming weeks.